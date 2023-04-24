Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure on plane

Apr 24, 2023, 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The rapper Desiigner was charged Monday with one federal count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, after authorities say he masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

The misdemeanor filed against the rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, is punishable by no more than 90 days of imprisonment and a $500 fine.

The charges came just days after he announced in a tweet Thursday that he was “ashamed” about what happened on the plane, that he was admitting himself to a facility to get help and was canceling all his shows.

“Mental health,” he wrote, “is real guys.” No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The criminal complaint said a flight attendant first spotted Selby exposing himself about 60 to 90 minutes into the April 17 Delta flight. He covered himself, but five minutes later, two flight attendants spotted Selby masturbating. Again he was told “No” and covered himself, the complaint said.

The lead flight attendant then came to Selby’s first-class seat and said that he was going to be arrested. But a short time later, a flight attendant spotted Selby exposing himself a third time.

Selby then was moved to the back of the plane, where two travel companions agreed to monitor him. There, he told his security guard that he was “bugging,” had “messed up” and was “sorry,” the complaint said

Selby apologized to the air crew at the end of the flight and then was detained.

When questioned by the FBI, Selby said he “didn’t get much” in Japan and found one of the flight attendants attractive so he exposed himself.

Selby said in his tweet that he had been admitted to a hospital while performing oversees and given meds. The complaint, however, said he told the FBI that he had not taken that medication before exposing himself. Asked whether he was under the influence, Selby said “no,” and the FBI agent who questioned him said he didn’t appear impaired.

In 2016, Selby was arrested after another driver claimed that he waved a handgun while exiting a tunnel connecting Manhattan and New Jersey. But the gun charge was dropped.

National News

Associated Press

First Republic clients pulled $100B in deposits during panic

NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of First Republic Bank pulled more than $100 billion in deposits out of the bank during last month’s crisis, as fears swirled that it could be the third bank to fail a fter the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. San Francisco-based First Republic said Monday that it […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a South Florida waterfront condominium that was deemed unsafe during a recent inspection have until Tuesday morning to evacuate. A building engineer conducting an inspection on April 14 for the Majestic Isle condominium’s required 60-year certification found sagging floors and termite damage, North Bay Village officials said. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

ESPN announces layoffs as part of cost cutting by Disney

ESPN began informing employees of layoffs Monday, which are job cuts that are taking place throughout its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs. ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in a company memo sent to […]

15 hours ago

Workers walk near a dead whale that washed ashore in Seaside Park N.J. on March 2, 2023. On April 2...

Associated Press

Panel: Climate change, not wind prep, is threat to whales

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Climate change, spurred by the burning of fossil fuels, is the biggest danger to marine life including whales, a panel of Democratic officials and environmental groups said Monday. The gathering, held in an oceanfront conference room as a half-dozen dolphins frolicked in the ocean behind them, also strongly criticized a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Planned Senate bill would counteract Mining Law ruling

A Nevada Democratic U.S. senator is looking to Congress to ensure mining companies can use established mineral claims to dump waste on neighboring federal lands as they always had before a federal appeals court adopted a stricter interpretation of a 150-year-old law. Environmentalists widely praised the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ more restrictive ruling, […]

15 hours ago

FILE - An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in N...

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds Apple’s control of iPhone app store

An appeals court on Monday upheld Apple’s exclusive control over the distribution of iPhone apps, rejecting the latest attempt to force one of the world’s most powerful companies to dismantle the digital walls protecting its most lucrative product. The 92-page decision issued by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals largely affirmed the findings of […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure on plane