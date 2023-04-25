Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Black history class to undergo changes, College Board says

Apr 24, 2023, 7:49 PM | Updated: 9:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The College Board says changes will be made to its new AP African American studies course, after critics said the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life.

In a statement on Monday, the College Board said the development committee and experts charged with authoring the Advanced Placement course “will determine the details of those changes over the next few months.”

“We are committed to providing an unflinching encounter with the facts and evidence of African American history and culture,” the company said.

It remains unclear what the changes are or when they will be made public.

The course ban the course in his state because it pushed a political agenda.

“In the state of Florida, our education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require teaching Black history, all the important things. That’s part of our core curriculum,” DeSantis previously said. “We want education and not indoctrination.”

But the official curriculum for the course, released after DeSantis’ administration rejected it, downplayed some components that had drawn objections from the governor and other conservatives. The College Board faced an onslaught of criticism from activists and African American scholars outraged at the notion the course changed because of political controversy.

The course was launched in 60 schools in the U.S. and will be expanded to 800 schools and 16,000 students this upcoming school year.

The nonprofit testing company previously said revisions to the course were substantially complete and not shaped by political influence before DeSantis shared his objections. College Board officials said developers consulted with professors from more than 200 colleges, including several historically Black institutions, and took input from teachers piloting the class.

The company said Monday the creation of the course had prioritized access to a discipline that is not widely available to high schoolers, plus bringing that content to as many students as possible — a possible reference to students in states run by conservatives. “Regrettably,” the nonprofit testing company said, those two goals “came into conflict.”

The College Board offers AP courses across the academic spectrum, including in math, science, social studies, foreign languages and fine arts. The courses are optional and taught at a college level. Students who score high enough on the final exam usually earn course credit at their university.

___

Mumphrey reported from Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April 19, 2...

Associated Press

Hutchinson’s launch highlights Arkansas city of Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — When Asa Hutchinson launches his bid for president this week, he’ll do so at a familiar location: the downtown square in the northwest Arkansas city where he was born, practiced law and first ran for office. But Bentonville today is vastly different from the sleepy small town of fewer than 9,000 […]

22 hours ago

People grieve during the wake for three police officers who died in the line of duty, at Sur le Roc...

Associated Press

UN chief: Haiti’s gang violence nears conflict, help needed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief urged the immediate deployment of an international armed force in Haiti to stem escalating gang violence and the country’s worst human rights crisis in decades, warning in a new report that insecurity in the capital “has reached levels comparable to countries in armed conflict.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

$1.6M settlement reached in handcuffed prisoner’s 2014 death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a handcuffed inmate who was raised questions about the use of shotguns in state prisons. Less than two years after Carlos Manuel Perez’s death in November 2014 at High Desert State Prison, Nevada’s Department of Corrections announced it had removed shotguns from all of its facilities. U.S. District […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Fort Wayne cop in fatal crash had 4 previous on-duty crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne police officer whose vehicle fatally injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk was disciplined for four previous crashes while on duty, the department said Monday. Sgt. Joshua Hartup was suspended for a car crash in 2007, and he received letters of reprimand for crashes in 2000, 2005 and […]

22 hours ago

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters during a news conference, Monday, April 24...

Associated Press

Kansas has new anti-ESG law amid raft of culture war vetoes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials won’t be allowed to use a Republican measure to become law without her signature. Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision Monday came after she vetoed more than a dozen other anti-transgender, anti-abortion and culture war measures approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. She nixed a bill Monday that would have allowed parents […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...

Associated Press

Carlson latest in string of high-profile Fox News oustings

NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson has been pay nearly $800 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false election claims. Here’s a look at other notable people who had a successful run at Fox before their abrupt departures. ___ ROGER AILES Ailes built Fox News Channel from scratch and ran it […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Black history class to undergo changes, College Board says