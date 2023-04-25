Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ex-Wagner Group member faces Norway court for bar brawl

Apr 25, 2023, 2:38 AM

Former member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group Andrey Medvedev, right, liste...

Former member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group Andrey Medvedev, right, listens to his lawyer Brynjulf Risnes during a court hearing in Oslo, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Medvedev, who is seeking asylum in Norway, was Tuesday facing a Norwegian court for a bar brawl earlier this year. Medvedev has confessed to most of the charges for events in February and March but denies violence against police officers who handcuffed him outside an Oslo pub, the Norwegian news agency NTB said. (Gorm Kallestad/NTB Scanpix via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Gorm Kallestad/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group who’s seeking asylum in Norway has admitted charges of resisting arrest after a bar brawl and carrying an air gun.

Andrey Medvedev appeared in court in Oslo on Tuesday. He denied using violence against police officers who handcuffed him outside an Oslo pub in February, the Norwegian news agency NTB reported.

“He didn’t quite understand what was going on and panicked,” his defense lawyer Brynjulf Risnes told NTB. “He believes that he did not kick, but that he spat because it hurt” when he was put in handcuffs.

Medvedev has also pleaded guilty to carrying an air gun in another episode in March when he went to a pub in downtown Oslo.

He would probably get a short sentence, prosecutor Vegard Gjertsen told NTB. It was not clear when the sentence would be pronounced.

Medvedev who has said that he fears for his life if he returns to Russia, fled to Norway earlier this year, crossing illegally over its 198-kilometer (123-mile) -long border with Russia.

Medvedev said he originally signed up to join the Wagner group from July to November 2022 but left after his contract was extended without his consent. He said he was willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed and denied participating in any himself.

Earlier, he reportedly told Russian dissident group Gulagu.net that he was ready to tell everything he knew about the shady private military company and its owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

World

Jordanians evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman, Jordan, Monday, April 24, 20...

Associated Press

Fitful start to new 3-day truce in Sudan; airlifts continue

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s warring generals pledged Tuesday to observe a new three-day truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to pull Africa’s third-largest nation back from the abyss. The claims were immediately undercut by the sound of heavy gunfire and explosions in the capital of Khartoum. Residents said warplanes […]

3 hours ago

A man walks near a sign of foreign currency outside a money exchange office at a shopping district ...

Associated Press

Stock markets today: Asia mixed ahead of US earnings

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street edged higher as investors awaited U.S. earnings reports and an update on economic growth. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little-changed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.1% on Monday after Coca-Cola Co. announced better quarterly profits than […]

1 day ago

Israeli demonstrators are seen through Israel's national flag during a protest against plans by Pri...

Associated Press

As Israel turns 75, its flag unfurls into deep divisions

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (AP) — It’s become an unmistakable hallmark of the anti-government protests roiling Israel for the last few months: the country’s blue and white national flag adorned with the Star of David. To an outside observer, that may not be surprising, as the demonstrators say their struggle is over the very soul of […]

1 day ago

Families watch from a bridge as thousands of people enter the holy River Saryu in Ayodhya, India, T...

Associated Press

India will be most populous country by month’s end, UN says

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will be the world’s most populous country by the end of this month, eclipsing an aging China, the United Nations said Monday. The milestone raises questions about whether India can repeat the economic success that has made China central to the world’s economy and a leading global power. The news […]

1 day ago

Jordanians evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman, Jordan, Monday, April 24, 20...

Associated Press

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos amid fears the country’s two rival generals could escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed. Many Sudanese, along with Egyptians and other foreigners who could […]

1 day ago

A currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in S...

Associated Press

Stock markets today: Asia mixed ahead of US earnings

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street edged higher as investors awaited U.S. earnings reports and an update on economic growth. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little-changed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.1% on Monday after Coca-Cola Co. announced better quarterly profits than […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Ex-Wagner Group member faces Norway court for bar brawl