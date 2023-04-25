Redmond opens new ‘pup-up’ off-leash dog park to meet demand

Marymoor Park isn’t the only off-leash dog park in Redmond anymore, the city announced they are opening a new pop-up dog park.

The new park is in the middle of Downtown Redmond, in Luke McRedmond Park, as demand increases in the city for a place for dogs to gather and play.

This new park is only a temporary location in response to a fast-growing demand by pet owners for more places to exercise and socialize their dogs.

Dog parks were originally identified as a mid-term priority in the 2017 Parks, Arts, Recreation, Culture, and Conservation (PARCC) Plan. They were identified as a high-priority need by the community and city leadership and continued to rise as a priority with the Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission during the 2022 budget process.

Downtown was determined to have the highest need for a new dog park through a community feedback process.

Officials say McRedmond Park was selected for its proximity to housing, parking, bus routes, and trails, as well as its large, open lawn area.

“We are excited to offer this new opportunity for community members to gather and play outdoors with their furry family members,” said Mayor Angela Birney. “My dog Buttons and I look forward to connecting with our neighbors there soon.”

The City says the pop-up will be open through September. After that, Redmond plans to test other possible locations, with the goal of eventually creating a new, permanent dog park.

The new “pup-up” park will be open from dawn to dusk, Monday through Sunday, and there is a limit of two dogs per person. The off-leash area is fenced, has a small and large dog area, and will receive regular maintenance and trash pickup.

And, just like at Marymoor and other dog parks, visitors are required to clean up and properly dispose of their pet’s waste.

Redmond is hoping visitors will give feedback on the park on the city’s website.

