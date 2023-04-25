Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster

Apr 25, 2023, 8:14 AM

This combination photo shows, from left, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Laura In...

This combination photo shows, from left, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Laura Ingraham, host of "The Ingraham Angle," and Sean Hannity, host of "Hannity" on Fox News. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — The day he was fired, Tucker Carlson was nearly invisible on the Fox News prime-time lineup that he used to dominate.

“We’re not talking about him,” former colleague Sean Hannity said in one of the two very brief mentions of Carlson’s name on Fox News on Monday night. In contrast, his ouster was the lead story on ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts.

Carlson was abruptly bounced from his popular prime-time show earlier in the day without any explanation from Fox. It was less than one week after Fox had agreed to pay $787 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s dissemination of bogus election conspiracy theories, and it came as more legal threats loom.

Brian Kilmeade took over Carlson’s hour, telling viewers that Carlson and Fox had agreed to part ways, “as you may have heard.” He swiftly moved on to other stories.

Hannity led his hour-long broadcast with a story on Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and interviewed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Carlson’s name came up when Hannity did a segment on the other big media story of the day, CNN’s firing of anchor Don Lemon. He brought on Kellyanne Conway, former aide to President Donald Trump, to criticize Lemon as a studio audience cheered.

“We’re not talking about Tucker,” Hannity said, unprompted. “I don’t have any details on it. He had a massive audience and he had a huge following. This guy (Lemon) had nobody.”

Fox’s other prime-time host, Laura Ingraham, didn’t mention Carlson. Instead, she criticized Democrats in her lead story, “Whatever Happened to Hope and Change?” She also did a segment on a contest in Belgium where people pretended to screech like seagulls.

Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham appeared close in November 2020. That’s when they engaged in a three-way text conversation bashing their own network’s news division following the presidential election, according to documents revealed earlier this year as part of Dominion’s lawsuit.

Fox has said that rotating guest hosts will occupy Carlson’s old time slot until a full-time replacement is named.

National News

FILE - Rolls of razor wire line the top of the security fencing at the Raymond Detention Center in ...

Associated Press

Mississippi jail escapee a suspect in killing, carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend is suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck in Jackson, authorities said Tuesday. Anthony Watts, 61, was shot and killed Monday night around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 after he pulled over to help a man who […]

12 hours ago

This photo provided by the Tallapoosa Co. Sheriffs Dept. shows Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20. Wilson LaM...

Associated Press

Judge mulls evidence for 3 of 6 in Alabama birthday shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama investigator described a charged with murder. Tuesday’s court hearing could determine if the three adults accused of last week’s shooting will be held without bond. Hearings will be held later for the three juvenile defendants. A judge did not immediately issue a ruling. “Multiple shell casings. Blood everywhere,” testified […]

12 hours ago

FILE- This March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera provided by the Tempe Police...

Associated Press

Driver in fatal Uber autonomous crash set for June trial

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Uber driver involved in the first death connected to a fully autonomous vehicle will be tried in June on a negligent homicide charge. Rafaela Vasquez, 49, previously had been scheduled for trial next month in the March 2018 crash that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she walked a bicycle outside […]

12 hours ago

This image released by HBO Max shows Peter Mendoza, from left, Fabrizio Guido, Juliet Rylance and M...

Associated Press

How ‘Perry Mason’ captured 1930s Los Angeles, race divisions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early in the second season finale of “Perry Mason,” which aired Monday, the titular character pulls up on his motorcycle to Los Angeles City Hall and pauses for a long moment. He stares up at the edifice, as if sizing up an opponent, before walking in with hopes to intercede with […]

12 hours ago

FILE - The Pleasants Power station at Willow Island, West Virginia is shown Aug. 7, 1978. West Virg...

Associated Press

Clock ticking for plan to keep West Virginia coal plant open

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 500,000 homes and businesses in West Virginia would see their electricity bills increase for up to a year or more to extend the life of a coal-fired power plant on the brink of closure under a proposal advancing through the state’s utility regulatory agency. West Virginia’s Public Service Commission […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie appears before the Marjory Stonem...

Associated Press

Judge drops Parkland school superintendent’s perjury case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge dismissed a perjury charge Tuesday against a former Florida school superintendent accused of lying to a grand jury that investigated events surrounding the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, which left 17 dead. The case against former Broward County superintendent Robert Runcie stemmed from questions over his management of […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster