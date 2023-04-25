Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Sen. Scott bill would fund armed officers in all US schools

Apr 25, 2023, 9:53 AM

FILE - U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference, Dec. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hil...

FILE - U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference, Dec. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Money earmarked for thousands of new IRS employees would be transferred to a grant program allowing schools nationwide to hire armed law enforcement personnel under legislation outlined Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by Scott. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Money earmarked for thousands of new IRS employees would be transferred to a grant program allowing schools nationwide to hire armed law enforcement personnel under legislation outlined Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

The School Guardian Act would take about $80 billion that Congress previously approved to expand the tax agency and spend it instead on efforts to deter and respond to school shootings such as the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida in which 17 people were killed. Parents of those victims said they support Scott’s bill.

“If we can’t prevent them, then we know having an armed response on campus is the fastest way to stop these attacks,” said Ryan Petty, a state Board of Education member whose 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. “This bill is incredibly important.”

The measure is modeled after legislation then-governor Scott signed into law in Florida after the Parkland shooting that created the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, named after one of the adult victims. Currently 46 of Florida’s 67 counties participate in that program while others work with local law enforcement agencies to provide security, according to the state Department of Education.

Scott, a Republican, first discussed the new measure after the March 27 shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee that claimed six lives, including three 9-year-old children.

“It’s too bad we have to think about this, but we do,” Scott said at a news conference in Naples, Florida. “The truth is, every school is going to need law enforcement. Every kid ought to be protected.”

Republicans in Congress have harshly criticized the sharp increase in IRS funding that was part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The GOP-led House, in fact, made elimination of the IRS money one of its first votes after winning a slim majority in the 2020 midterm elections.

Republicans have argued the IRS money would install thousands more agents to unfairly target Americans over taxes, which Democrats say is highly misleading and not the main purpose of the funding. In any event, the Democratic-led Senate is not planning to take up that measure — and it’s not clear whether Scott’s bill would gain any traction either.

The legislation would set up a block grant program through the Justice Department that would potentially fund an armed law enforcement officer at every K-12 school in the U.S., public and private. There are more than 98,000 public schools in those grades and over 30,000 private schools, according to the U.S. Education Department.

The grants would flow through state-level law enforcement agencies and unused money would be returned each year to the federal government, according to a summary of Scott’s bill.

“No family should have to go through the indescribable heartbreak of having their child or spouse murdered at school,” said Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina died in the Parkland shooting. “It is essential that parents feel comfortable sending kids to school every day.”

National News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy cal...

Associated Press

Florida GOP set to remove hurdle to DeSantis White House bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are poised to change state law to allow GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without having to leave office, according to legislation filed Tuesday. The proposal would exempt presidential candidates from Florida’s so-called resign to run law, which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Mojave Max’ tortoise emerges in Vegas; latest since 2000

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A desert tortoise that is the focus of schoolchild predictions and local lore about the start of spring has emerged from its winter burrow at a nature preserve in Las Vegas, officials said Tuesday. Mojave Max’s appearance above ground with burrow-mate at 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Springs Preserve marked the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Second grand jury to probe fatal police shooting in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor has requested a special grand jury investigate the fatal police shooting of an unarmed shoplifting suspect outside a northern Virginia shopping mall after an earlier grand jury refused to issue an indictment. Carl Crews, an attorney for the family of Timothy McCree Johnson, said he was informed Tuesday […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff: Uber Eats driver slain, dismembered making delivery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with murder and other offenses in the slaying and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who had brought food to the assailant’s house, authorities said Tuesday. Oscar Solis Jr., 30, is charged with killing the driver during a delivery Wednesday at a home in Holiday, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx reacts during a news conference at the George N. Leigh...

Associated Press

Chicago-area prosecutor Kim Foxx won’t seek third term

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago area’s top prosecutor will not seek reelection after two terms of intense scrutiny of her efforts to overhaul criminal prosecutions and her approach to high-profile cases, including charges against actor Jussie Smollett for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Kim Foxx announced Tuesday that she will not seek a […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Rolls of razor wire line the top of the security fencing at the Raymond Detention Center in ...

Associated Press

Mississippi jail escapee a suspect in killing, carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend is suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck in Jackson, authorities said Tuesday. Anthony Watts, 61, was shot and killed Monday night around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 after he pulled over to help a man who […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Sen. Scott bill would fund armed officers in all US schools