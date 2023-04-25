Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

8 found dead in burning Oklahoma house were each shot

Apr 25, 2023, 9:55 AM

FILE - Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a house fire with multiple fatalities in Br...

FILE - Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a house fire with multiple fatalities in Broken Arrow, Okla., outside Tulsa, Oct. 27, 2022. Eight people were found dead after the fire was extinguished and police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides. Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of a Broken Arrow family found dead inside their burning home were each shot. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney Nelson, 32, and their six children were found in October 2022 inside the burning home in what police at the time called a murder-suicide. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of an Oklahoma family found dead inside their burning home were each shot.

The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney Nelson, 32, and their six children were found in October inside the flaming home in Broken Arrow, a Tulsa suburb. Police at the time called it a murder-suicide.

Authorities say all six children — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were found in a burning bedroom, while their parents were found in the front of the home.

The autopsy report says Brian and Brittney Nelson each suffered a gunshot wound to the head and lists the manner of death as unknown.

Four of the slain children had multiple gunshot wounds, with the eldest child, Brian Nelson II, suffering at least six.

Each child also suffered burns to their bodies, but the manner of death for each of the six is listed as homicide due to gunshot wounds.

“Broken Arrow police investigators have reviewed the medical examiner’s reports in reference to the incident we reported as an octuple murder-suicide,” the police department said in a statement Monday.

“We have no additional information to provide the public at this time regarding this incident,” according to the statement.

Family members previously told the Tulsa World the couple was experiencing financial difficulties.

The newspaper reported Brian and Brittney Nelson had filed for bankruptcy in 2020, listing nearly $138,000 in liabilities and about $8,800 in assets, including nine guns.

National News

An attendee walks past an advertisement for the upcoming film "Barbie" on the opening day of Cinema...

Associated Press

New footage from ‘Dune 2,’ ‘Barbie’ unveiled at CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a starry presentation that included Timothée Chalamet, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and a first look at “Dune: Part Two,” “Barbie” was no doubt the brightest star of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon showcase. In fairness, the neon pink might have given her the advantage. It was a splashy presentation for anxious theater owners […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A clown came to Marlene Warren’s door on a May morning in 1990, handed her carnations and balloons and then shot her dead in front of her son. On Tuesday, her husband’s alleged mistress and future wife finally pleaded guilty to being the killer — even though she still insists […]

13 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy cal...

Associated Press

Florida GOP set to remove hurdle to DeSantis White House bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are poised to change state law to allow GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without having to leave office, according to legislation filed Tuesday. The proposal would exempt presidential candidates from Florida’s so-called resign to run law, which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Mojave Max’ tortoise emerges in Vegas; latest since 2000

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A desert tortoise that is the focus of schoolchild predictions and local lore about the start of spring has emerged from its winter burrow at a nature preserve in Las Vegas, officials said Tuesday. Mojave Max’s appearance above ground with burrow-mate at 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Springs Preserve marked the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Second grand jury to probe fatal police shooting in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor has requested a special grand jury investigate the fatal police shooting of an unarmed shoplifting suspect outside a northern Virginia shopping mall after an earlier grand jury refused to issue an indictment. Carl Crews, an attorney for the family of Timothy McCree Johnson, said he was informed Tuesday […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff: Uber Eats driver slain, dismembered making delivery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with murder and other offenses in the slaying and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who had brought food to the assailant’s house, authorities said Tuesday. Oscar Solis Jr., 30, is charged with killing the driver during a delivery Wednesday at a home in Holiday, […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

8 found dead in burning Oklahoma house were each shot