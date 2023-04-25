Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Judge drops Parkland school superintendent’s perjury case

Apr 25, 2023, 11:11 AM

FILE - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie appears before the Marjory Stonem...

FILE - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie appears before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission in Sunrise, Fla., Nov. 15, 2018. On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, a judge dismissed a perjury charge against the former Florida school superintendent who had been accused of lying to a statewide grand jury that was investigating events surrounding the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge dismissed a perjury charge Tuesday against a former Florida school superintendent accused of lying to a grand jury that investigated events surrounding the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, which left 17 dead.

The case against former Broward County superintendent Robert Runcie stemmed from questions over his management of a $1 billion bond issue that passed four years before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre.

Runcie and other bond supporters had said its primary focus would be to improve school safety. But the grand jurors in their final report accused Runcie and school board members of making “uninformed or even misinformed decisions, incompetent management and lack of meaningful oversight” in the bond’s implementation.

Circuit Judge Martin Fein dismissed the grand jury’s 2021 indictment against Runcie, agreeing with defense attorneys that state law only gives it jurisdiction over crimes that occurred in multiple counties. Runcie only testified in one. His attorneys argued that if the statewide grand jury had evidence of Runcie committing perjury, it should have turned that over to the Broward County grand jury or the local state attorney’s office for consideration.

The judge dismissed the prosecution’s argument that the grand jury could indict for any crime involving the jury’s “sanctity and integrity,” saying it had no legal support.

Runcie attorney Mike Dutko did not immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press seeking comment. He told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Fein showed judicial bravery in dismissing the case.

“I think the judge did the intellectually correct thing, which sometimes against a political backdrop takes a bit of courage,” Dutko told the newspaper. Perjury carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, but it is unlikely Runcie would have received a lengthy term if he had been convicted.

The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, which was prosecuting the case, did not immediately respond to an email to her aides requested seeking comment. The office could appeal Fein’s decision.

Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina died in the shooting, said Fein’s decision is just another example of the victims’ families being “let down by the justice system.”

“The case being dismissed on a technicality does not mean Superintendent Runcie didn’t perjure himself. We know he has been less than truthful on numerous occasions” about the shooting, Montalto said.

Prosecutors had contended that Runcie lied repeatedly to the grand jury when asked about the criminal case against his former technology chief, Tony Hunter. The grand jury indicted Hunter earlier in 2021 on charges he took a bribe from a vendor to rig a contract that came from the bond issue. A bid rigging charge has since been dropped, but the bribery charge remains. Hunter has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Runcie told the grand jury he had not contacted anyone about the Hunter case and his only knowledge of the contract was from a presentation given years earlier. In fact, prosecutors said, Runcie had contacted others about the contract just days before he testified.

Runcie, 61, and the Broward school board negotiated his resignation and a $740,000 severance package shortly after the indictment. He had led Broward for 10 years and now heads a national group that trains superintendents. Broward is the nation’s sixth-largest school district, with more than 260,000 students.

Runcie became a public face for Broward’s response to the shooting, both in mourning and then in criticism for the district’s handling of what led up to the shooting and its aftermath.

Runcie’s supporters praised him for increasing the district’s graduation rate, improving schools districtwide and reaching out to minority communities.

Opponents criticized him for programs they felt had been lenient toward the killer, an emotionally disturbed former Stoneman Douglas student. Nikolas Cruz, then 19, had a long history of disrupting class and making disturbing and threatening comments, writings and drawings. He is now serving a recent change to Florida law that makes it easier to impose a death sentence.

A statewide commission that investigated the shooting and what led up to it also questioned whether Runcie and the Broward school system had taken campus security concerns seriously before the massacre.

For example, Broward schools and many others statewide routinely underreported on-campus crime and other events on their annual security surveys, with district and state administrators supplying no oversight.

Glaringly, Stoneman Douglas reported zero incidents of bullying among its 3,200 students between 2014 and 2017 and three incidents of vandalism. The school reported 43 fights during that period, two batteries and 12 incidents of smoking or other tobacco use.

National News

Associated Press

Texas man involved in online romance scams gets 3 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years in prison for his role in an online romance scam in which the identities and images of real U.S. military generals were used to cheat victims from across the nation out of a total of $1.5 million, federal prosecutors […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Lif...

Associated Press

North Dakota’s latest try at abortion ban could face lawsuit

North Dakota on Monday became the latest state to ban abortion in most cases — again. Gov. Doug Burgum signed a ban that has narrow exceptions: Abortion is legal in pregnancies caused by rape or incest, but only in the first six weeks. Abortion is also allowed deeper into pregnancy in specific medical emergencies. The […]

14 hours ago

FILE - In this image provided by U.S. Cyber Command, Army Major Gen. William Hartman, commander of ...

Associated Press

US cyberwarriors thwarted 2020 Iran election hacking attempt

Iranian hackers broke into to a system used by a U.S. municipal government to publish election results in 2020 but were discovered by cyber soldiers operating abroad and kicked out before an attack could be launched, according to U.S. military and cybersecurity officials. The system involved in the previously undisclosed breach was not for casting […]

14 hours ago

An attendee walks past an advertisement for the upcoming film "Barbie" on the opening day of Cinema...

Associated Press

New footage from ‘Dune 2,’ ‘Barbie’ unveiled at CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a starry presentation that included Timothée Chalamet, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and a first look at “Dune: Part Two,” “Barbie” was no doubt the brightest star of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon showcase. In fairness, the neon pink might have given her the advantage. It was a splashy presentation for anxious theater owners […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A clown came to Marlene Warren’s door on a May morning in 1990, handed her carnations and balloons and then shot her dead in front of her son. On Tuesday, her husband’s alleged mistress and future wife finally pleaded guilty to being the killer — even though she still insists […]

14 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy cal...

Associated Press

Florida GOP set to remove hurdle to DeSantis White House bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are poised to change state law to allow GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without having to leave office, according to legislation filed Tuesday. The proposal would exempt presidential candidates from Florida’s so-called resign to run law, which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Judge drops Parkland school superintendent’s perjury case