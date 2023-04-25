Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal

Apr 25, 2023, 12:58 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A clown came to Marlene Warren’s door on a May morning in 1990, handed her carnations and balloons and then shot her dead in front of her son. On Tuesday, her husband’s alleged mistress and future wife finally pleaded guilty to being the killer — even though she still insists she is not — closing a case that is strange even by Florida standards.

Sheila Keen-Warren, 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a deal that will likely see her released from prison within a year. Long suspected of being the shooter, Keen-Warren has been jailed awaiting trial for first-degree murder since 2017, when Palm Beach County sheriff’s investigators said improvements in DNA technology proved that a hair found in the clown’s getaway car came from her.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement that the plea deal “obtained a measure of justice” for Marlene Warren and her son. No public notice was given for Tuesday’s plea hearing in West Palm Beach, which otherwise would have drawn a throng of reporters and spectators. Instead, it was handled quietly during Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer’s lunch break from another murder trial.

“Sheila Keen Warren has finally been forced to admit that she was the one who dressed as a clown and took the life of an innocent victim. She will be a convicted murderer for the rest of her days,” Aronberg said.

Her attorney, Greg Rosenfeld, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that “this is an incredible win for Ms. Keen-Warren,” still insisting she is not the killer.

The deal calls for a 12-year sentence, but Keen-Warren has already served six years awaiting trial. Also, Florida law in 1990 allowed significant time off for good behavior, so Rosenfeld expects her to be released early next year. Her trial was set to start next month, and if convicted she would have received a life sentence. Originally, prosecutors sought a death sentence but eventually dropped that.

“The State of Florida originally wanted to execute her, but now she is going home in 10 months,” Rosenfeld said. “While it was difficult to plead guilty to a crime she did not commit, it was kind of a no-brainer when there is a guarantee that you will be home with your family.”

Marlene Warren’s son, Joseph Ahrens, watched the proceeding online. Only 21 when he saw his mother murdered and now in his 50s, his only message to the court and Keen-Warren was, may God be with her.

At the time of the shooting, Keen-Warren was an employee of Marlene Warren’s husband, Michael, at his used car lot. Since 2002, she has been his wife — they eventually moved to Abington, Virginia, where they ran a restaurant just across the Tennessee border.

Witnesses had told investigators in 1990 that Sheila Warren and Michael Warren were having an affair, though both denied it.

Over the years, detectives said, costume shop employees identified Sheila Warren as the woman who had bought a clown suit a few days before the killing.

And one of the two balloons — a silver one that read, “You’re the Greatest” — was sold at only one store, a Publix supermarket near her home. Employees told detectives a woman who looked like Warren had bought the balloons an hour before the shooting.

The presumed getaway car was found abandoned with orange, hair-like fibers inside. The white Chrysler convertible had been reported stolen from Michael Warren’s car lot a month before the shooting. Sheila Warren and her then-husband repossessed cars for him.

Relatives told The Palm Beach Post in 2000 that Marlene Warren, who was 40 when she died, suspected her husband was having an affair and wanted to leave him. But the car lot and other properties were in her name, and she feared what might happen if she did.

She allegedly told her mother, “If anything happens to me, Mike done it.”

But Rosenfeld said the state’s case was falling apart. One DNA sample somehow showed both male and female genes, and the other could have come from one out of every 20 women — even Marlene Warren, he said.

And even if that hair did come from Keen-Warren, it could have been deposited before the car was reported stolen. He said Ahrens and another witness also told detectives that the car they found wasn’t the killer’s, though investigators insisted it was.

Aronberg, in his statement, conceded that there were holes in the case, saying they were caused by three decades it took to get it to trial, including the death of key witnesses.

Michael Warren was convicted in 1994 of grand theft, racketeering and odometer tampering. He served almost four years in prison — a punishment his then-attorneys said was disproportionately long because of suspicions he was involved in his wife’s death. He has never been charged.

Warren did not return a call Tuesday seeking comment.

National News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waits for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy cal...

Associated Press

Florida GOP set to remove hurdle to DeSantis White House bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are poised to change state law to allow GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without having to leave office, according to legislation filed Tuesday. The proposal would exempt presidential candidates from Florida’s so-called resign to run law, which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Mojave Max’ tortoise emerges in Vegas; latest since 2000

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A desert tortoise that is the focus of schoolchild predictions and local lore about the start of spring has emerged from its winter burrow at a nature preserve in Las Vegas, officials said Tuesday. Mojave Max’s appearance above ground with burrow-mate at 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Springs Preserve marked the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Second grand jury to probe fatal police shooting in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor has requested a special grand jury investigate the fatal police shooting of an unarmed shoplifting suspect outside a northern Virginia shopping mall after an earlier grand jury refused to issue an indictment. Carl Crews, an attorney for the family of Timothy McCree Johnson, said he was informed Tuesday […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff: Uber Eats driver slain, dismembered making delivery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with murder and other offenses in the slaying and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who had brought food to the assailant’s house, authorities said Tuesday. Oscar Solis Jr., 30, is charged with killing the driver during a delivery Wednesday at a home in Holiday, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx reacts during a news conference at the George N. Leigh...

Associated Press

Chicago-area prosecutor Kim Foxx won’t seek third term

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago area’s top prosecutor will not seek reelection after two terms of intense scrutiny of her efforts to overhaul criminal prosecutions and her approach to high-profile cases, including charges against actor Jussie Smollett for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Kim Foxx announced Tuesday that she will not seek a […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Rolls of razor wire line the top of the security fencing at the Raymond Detention Center in ...

Associated Press

Mississippi jail escapee a suspect in killing, carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend is suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck in Jackson, authorities said Tuesday. Anthony Watts, 61, was shot and killed Monday night around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 after he pulled over to help a man who […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal