Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma police confirm second body found at recycling center days after first

Apr 25, 2023, 2:29 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Tacoma police have confirmed that they have found not one but two bodies at the Waste Management recycling plant in Tacoma.

The first man’s body was found on April 12, and the second on April 15. Police have not officially identified the two victims, but KIRO 7 spoke with both families.

Darlene Lindsay is Jeremy Lindsay’s mom and said this has been gut-wrenching.

“My heart just drops. It’s just breaking me to pieces,” she said.

Stacey Hillis is Zack Hillis’ dad. He said he was the last person to see his son alive. The two families discovered that their sons were together after police confirmed both bodies had been found at the plant.

“It was almost bittersweet because my son didn’t die alone, is what I’m thinking, because they had met in jail,” Hillis said.

The families told KIRO 7 that both of their sons struggled with addiction and met while serving time in jail. Both families said they just want answers as to how their sons ended up at a recycling plant.

“We just haven’t got any answers that we’re looking for. I mean, that’s our son, he’s gone, and nobody is telling us anything,” Hillis said. At this point, Tacoma police have said they don’t suspect foul play.

“There were no homicidal injuries that were immediately observed, but we’re still doing a thorough investigation, still waiting for that medical examiner’s final cause of death to come in,” said Shelbie Boyd with the Tacoma Police Department.

This is still an active investigation, and if you have any information, call Tacoma police.

Local News

WA ferries summer reservations...

Micki Gamez

WA Ferries experiences high demand for summer reservations

WA Ferries released 30% of ferry reservations for summer travel this morning, and because of high demand, the agency experienced issues.

18 hours ago

Encampment selling fentanyl under bridge (Photo from Seattle Police Department)...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle SWAT raid encampment where dealers allegedly sold fentanyl

Seattle Police SWAT and Narcotics detectives recovered a shotgun during a search warrant at an encampment Friday afternoon.

18 hours ago

Students edmonds budget...

Bill Kaczaraba

Edmonds School District may vote on budget cuts tonight

It's getting to be crunch time for the Edmonds School Board to decide on how it will cut $15 million from its budget.

18 hours ago

13-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting. (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Edmonds police searching for suspect after 13-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police are investigating after a teenager was hit in a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening.

18 hours ago

Biden...

L.B. Gilbert

‘Lots of concerns’ as President Biden announces bid for re-election

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he would be seeking re-election in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job.”

18 hours ago

assault weapons ban...

L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee signs ban on assault weapons sales; challenges begin

Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed into law a bill banning the sale, manufacture, or import of assault weapons Tuesday.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Tacoma police confirm second body found at recycling center days after first