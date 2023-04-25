Tacoma police confirm second body found at recycling center days after first

Tacoma police have confirmed that they have found not one but two bodies at the Waste Management recycling plant in Tacoma.

The first man’s body was found on April 12, and the second on April 15. Police have not officially identified the two victims, but KIRO 7 spoke with both families.

Darlene Lindsay is Jeremy Lindsay’s mom and said this has been gut-wrenching.

“My heart just drops. It’s just breaking me to pieces,” she said.

Stacey Hillis is Zack Hillis’ dad. He said he was the last person to see his son alive. The two families discovered that their sons were together after police confirmed both bodies had been found at the plant.

“It was almost bittersweet because my son didn’t die alone, is what I’m thinking, because they had met in jail,” Hillis said.

The families told KIRO 7 that both of their sons struggled with addiction and met while serving time in jail. Both families said they just want answers as to how their sons ended up at a recycling plant.

“We just haven’t got any answers that we’re looking for. I mean, that’s our son, he’s gone, and nobody is telling us anything,” Hillis said. At this point, Tacoma police have said they don’t suspect foul play.

“There were no homicidal injuries that were immediately observed, but we’re still doing a thorough investigation, still waiting for that medical examiner’s final cause of death to come in,” said Shelbie Boyd with the Tacoma Police Department.

This is still an active investigation, and if you have any information, call Tacoma police.