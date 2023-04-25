Close
Mom, boyfriend get life sentences in 10-year-old boy’s death

Apr 25, 2023, 2:22 PM

FILE - Victor Avalos, right, father of Anthony Avalos, and other family member carry the casket aft...

FILE - Victor Avalos, right, father of Anthony Avalos, and other family member carry the casket after a funeral held at Saint Junipero Serra Parish in Quartz Hills, Calif., July 20, 2018. The mother of Avalos, 10 years old, and her boyfriend were each sentenced Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to life in prison for torturing and murdering the child. Heather Barron, 33, and Kareem Leiva, 37, were convicted last month of first-degree murder involving torture. They also were found guilty of child abuse of two other children in their Lancaster home. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of a 10-year-old California boy who died after being tortured was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, along with her boyfriend, news outlets reported.

Heather Barron, 33, and Kareem Leiva, 37, were convicted of first-degree murder involving torture last month in a nonjury trial. They also were found guilty of abusing two other children in their Lancaster home.

Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta sentenced them both to life without the possibility of parole after hearing emotional statements from the boy’s relatives and friends, ABC7 reported.

The judge called Anthony Avalos a “helpless child” dependent on his mother for his basic needs. “Instead Anthony was tortured and killed,” Ohta said.

Neither Barron nor Leiva spoke during Tuesday’s hearing, according to the TV station.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies went to Anthony’s home in response to a 911 call from Barron on June 20, 2018. They were told that he had been injured in a fall.

Anthony died in a hospital the next day. Doctors said he was severely malnourished and dehydrated.

Prosecutors alleged that the boy was intentionally killed by torture. They said that for years he was routinely beaten and whipped with a belt along with the other children, repeatedly dropped on his head, smashed into the floor or furniture, burned with cigarettes and denied water and food at times or force-fed.

Prosecutors said Leiva sprayed hot sauce in the children’s faces; forced them to fight one another, with the loser being punished by him; and made the youngsters kneel for lengthy periods on concrete floors, nails or uncooked rice or squat until they fell over.

Barron’s defense attorney argued that she was herself abused by Leiva and couldn’t stop him from hurting the children.

Last year, Los Angeles County agreed to pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the boy’s father and three siblings over his death. A home counseling contractor also was sued and previously reached a $3 million deal with the boy’s family.

The lawsuit alleged that the county Department of Children and Family Services disregarded 13 reports of abuse allegations involving Anthony from relatives, teachers, counselors and even law enforcement.

The agency never tried to remove the boy from the home.

In the wake of the settlement, the department said it had taken “significant steps to mitigate the risk of harm to children” and was committed to continuing reform.

