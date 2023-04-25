Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome

Apr 25, 2023, 2:48 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Toy company Mattel revealed its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome on Tuesday.

Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie and “ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome,” the company said.

Design features of the new Barbie were made under guidance from NDSS, Mattel said. In addition to portraying some physical characteristics of a person with Down syndrome, the Barbie’s clothing and accessories carry special meaning.

The blue and yellow on the doll’s dress, accompanied by butterflies, represent symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. And the three chevrons on the Barbie’s necklace represent how people with Down syndrome have three copies of their 21st chromosome, Mattel said.

In addition, the Barbie wears ankle foot orthotics, which some children with Down syndrome use.

“This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them,” NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard said in a statement. “This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome is the “most common chromosomal condition” diagnosed in the U.S. today. About 6,000 babies are born across the country each year with Down syndrome, the CDC said.

Barbie’s new doll representing a person with Down syndrome is part of Mattel’s 2023 Fashionistas line, which is aimed at increasing diversity and inclusivity. Previous dolls that have been introduced to the Fashionistas line include a Ken doll with a prosthetic leg, a Barbie with hearing aids and dolls with a skin condition called vitiligo.

“We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement.

Lifestyle

Kia Breaux, right, plays ball with her sons Jaden, 14, left, and John, 17, in front of their home i...

Associated Press

For this Black mom, Ralph Yarl could have been her son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — On April 13, the nightmare that I’d worried about ever since we moved into our neighborhood came true. That was the day that I learned 16-year-old mistakenly ringing a doorbell at the wrong house while trying to pick up his younger brothers from a playdate. And even as I anguished […]

2 days ago

Terrica Purvis, a student, in Chemistry 121 class at Everett Community College tests the pH balance...

Associated Press

To help students, some colleges provide double the teachers

EVERETT, Wa. (AP) — Terrica Purvis squinted through goggles as her hands carefully guided a pipette full of indigo-tinted fluid into clear glass test tubes. It was the last chemistry lab of the winter quarter at Everett Community College. Purvis was working through the steps of what chemistry professor Valerie Mosser jokingly refers to as […]

2 days ago

FILE - A keep out sign is posted on a home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, near the house where 84-year...

Associated Press

The front door, threshold of welcome — and perilous border

NEW YORK (AP) — The American front door is a place where the welcome mat offers friendly greetings, where affable neighbors knock or ring, where boxes brimming with possibility are delivered. It is where home meets a world full of potentially good things. The American front door is a place where signs trumpet words of […]

4 days ago

This combination of photos shows promotional art for "Clock," a film premiering April 28 on Hulu, l...

Associated Press

New this week: David Bowie, ‘Fatal Attraction’ and Smokey

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. NEW MOVIES TO STREAM — Filmmaker David Lowery “Peter Pan & Wendy” arrives on Disney+ on Friday. — Forget what you think you know about the music documentary. Brett Morgen, […]

5 days ago

FILE - The Vermont State House stands on Feb. 14, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. The Vermont House has pa...

Associated Press

Vermont governor signs bill raising marriage age to 18

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A new Vermont law that raises the eligibility age for marriage to 18 takes effect in July. Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed the legislation on Thursday, making Vermont the eighth state in the country to end child marriage. Supporters said it will reduce domestic violence and unwanted pregnancies and improve the […]

5 days ago

This combination of photos shows Michaela Coel, from left, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa and Roger Federe...

Associated Press

It’s Met Gala time again — here’s what we know so far

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, it took 275,000 bright pink roses to adorn the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion and one of the biggest concentrations of star power anywhere. It remains to be seen how the theme not without controversy — Lagerfeld was known for contentious […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome