Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Minnesota Legislature considering 2 gun control proposals

Apr 25, 2023, 1:56 PM

Gun safety advocates rally on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, ...

Gun safety advocates rally on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in support of gun safety legislation that was scheduled for debate in the Minnesota House in Saint Paul, Mich. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House was considering a “red flag law” on Tuesday to allow the temporary confiscation of guns from people judged to be an immediate threat to themselves or others, as well as a proposal for expanded background checks for firearms transfers.

The two gun measures are part of a wide-ranging public safety bill that lawmakers were expected to debate late into the night before ultimately passing it.

‘Every other industrialized nation in the world can find a way to keep their freedoms and not kill their children and their citizens,” Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said during a rally on the Capitol steps. “We can have both.”

First on the House agenda for the day, however, was the completion of work that started Monday night on a contentious bill to legalize recreational marijuana. It passed 71-59. The Senate is scheduled to vote Friday on its own cannabis bill.

The public safety bill was last on the day’s agenda. Republicans pre-filed over 30 amendments to various provisions of the public safety bill, portending a long debate.

“We tackle gun violence head-on in this bill,” Democratic Rep. Kelly Moller, of Shoreview, chair of the House Public Safety Committee, told reporters. “These are common-sense measures that our constituents for years have been telling us that they want.”

The national debate over preventing gun violence becomes increasingly polarized.

In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer even Democratic-controlled statehouses don’t have free rein when it comes to overhauling gun laws.

And it’s not clear yet if either of the two Minnesota gun measures can get through the Senate and make it to the desk of Walz, who has pledged to sign them if they do. They aren’t in the Senate version of the public safety bill, which passed earlier this month. Moeller said supporters hope the red flag and background check provisions survive when a conference committee negotiates the final version.

While House Democrats had enough of a majority to pass the overall bill, including the gun safety provisions, Senate Democrats hold only a one-seat majority. Some Democratic senators from rural districts where hunting, shooting sports and gun ownership are traditions have avoided taking stands.

Rob Doar, a lobbyist with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, said in an interview that he’s “pretty confident” there won’t be enough votes in the Senate for a red flag law. He said he does expect Senate support, however, for background check language that’s stronger than current law but doesn’t go as far as the House bill.

Democratic House Majority Leader Jamie Long, of Minneapolis, said recent school shootings show the need for both provisions. He recounted to reporters how his young daughter came home a few weeks ago and told him about a shelter-in-place drill that they had conducted at her preschool.

“We have a gun violence epidemic in our country and in our state, and right now we are putting this on our kids. And we shouldn’t,” Long said. “We are at a point where the adults need to step up and protect our kids and make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe.”

While Long wasn’t optimistic about getting Republican votes for the bill, he noted that become a flashpoint in the national debate in the wake of last month’s shooting at a Nashville school that killed three children and three adults.

The lead Republican on the Public Safety Committee, Rep. Paul Novotny, of Elk River, said at a news conference that the red flag proposal would violate due process and Second Amendment rights. He said the background check provision, which would apply to more kinds of gun transfers than current state law requires, would create “strict and impractical” hurdles for law-abiding citizens who want to sell, give or loan guns to others.

The public safety bill also includes money for recruiting police officers, changes to the probation system aimed at reducing recidivism, increased penalties for fentanyl dealers, and grants for local nonprofits for violence prevention programs.

“This is a transformational bill that positively impacts the safety of every Minnesotans across the state,” Moller said.

National News

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Associated Press

Gillum trial: Campaign manager doesn’t remember PR firm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former campaign manager for the Florida Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 testified Tuesday that he didn’t recall whether a public relations company accused of illegally funneling campaign funds to the candidate was working as a vendor for the campaign. Federal prosecutors called Brandon Davis, who […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge tosses felony charge against former parole chairperson

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dropped a felony charge against the former chairperson of the Wisconsin Parole Commission. Racine County Circuit Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz dismissed the case against John Tate II on Tuesday, the Racine Journal Times reported. Prosecutors charged Tate on April 18 with using his public position as a Racine […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome

WASHINGTON (AP) — Toy company Mattel revealed its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome on Tuesday. Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie and “ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome,” the company said. Design features of the new Barbie were made under guidance […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Victor Avalos, right, father of Anthony Avalos, and other family member carry the casket aft...

Associated Press

Mom, boyfriend get life sentences in 10-year-old boy’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of a 10-year-old California boy who died after being tortured was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, along with her boyfriend, news outlets reported. Heather Barron, 33, and Kareem Leiva, 37, were convicted of first-degree murder involving torture last month in a nonjury trial. They also were found guilty […]

16 hours ago

Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Franc...

Associated Press

Man accused of stabbing Cash App founder gets new court date

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The arraignment of the tech consultant charged with the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee was delayed until next week after his defense attorney told a San Francisco judge Tuesday that prosecutors have not shared all their evidence with her. Nima Momeni, 38, was charged with murder with a sentencing […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas man involved in online romance scams gets 3 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years in prison for his role in an online romance scam in which the identities and images of real U.S. military generals were used to cheat victims from across the nation out of a total of $1.5 million, federal prosecutors […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Minnesota Legislature considering 2 gun control proposals