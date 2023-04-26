Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

First Republic Bank rout; unable to shake depositor anxiety

Apr 26, 2023, 6:54 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

A sign to a First Republic Bank location is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. First ...

A sign to a First Republic Bank location is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. First Republic Bank’s stock plunged Tuesday after it said depositors withdrew more than $100 billion during last month’s crisis, with fears swirling that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


First Republic Bank plunged at the opening bell Wednesday, an ongoing rout that has erased more than 50% of its value just this week on concerns about the bank’s financial health in the wake of two other bank collapses.

Shares slumped 26%, following an even more severe tumble Tuesday, after it revealed that depositors withdrew more than $100 billion last month after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Trading in the bank’s shares was halted several times for volatility.

The bank said late Monday that it was only able to stop the bleeding after a group of large banks stepped in to save it by depositing $30 billion in uninsured deposits.

The San Francisco bank plans to sell off unprofitable assets, including low interest mortgages it provided to wealthy clients. It also has plans to lay off up to a quarter of its workforce, which totaled about 7,200 employees at the end of last year.

Citi analyst downgraded First Republic on Wednesday, saying in a note to clients that there’s still a large level of uncertainty in outcomes and expected losses beyond the next year.

“The high cost of its borrowings relative to its earning assets puts it under-water and likely generates losses until it can right-size the balance sheet,” he wrote.

First Republic’s stock closed down 49% at $8.10 on Tuesday, a fraction of the price it was a year ago when it traded for roughly $170 a share.

First Republic reported first-quarter results Monday that showed it had $173.5 billion in deposits before Silicon Valley Bank failed on March 9. On April 21, it had deposits of $102.7 billion, which included the $30 billion the big banks deposited. It said since late March, its deposits have been relatively stable.

The bank’s shares, which cost close to $150 apiece in February, traded for around $6 early Wednesday.

National News

Associated Press

Ex-Harvard prof to be sentenced for lying about China ties

BOSTON (AP) — A former Harvard University professor convicted of lying to federal investigators about his ties to a Chinese-run science recruitment program and failing to pay taxes on payments from a Chinese university is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. Charles Lieber, 64, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, was […]

7 hours ago

This booking photo provided Jackson, Miss., Police Department Dylan Arrington, one of four Mississi...

Associated Press

Residents told to lock doors amid search for jail escapees

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities hunted Wednesday for four inmates, including one suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck, who escaped over the weekend from a Mississippi jail that has been under federal scrutiny. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching parts of the state, with at least one county sheriff’s department telling […]

7 hours ago

Students play on the playground at the Kilombo Academic and Cultural Institute, Tuesday, March 28, ...

Associated Press

Black parents seek schools affirming their history amid bans

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Every decision Assata Salim makes for her young son is important. Amid a spike in mass killings, questions of safety were at the top of her mind when choosing a school. Next on her checklist was the school’s culture. Salim and her 6-year-old, Cho’Zen Waters, are Black. In Georgia, where they […]

7 hours ago

John Watkins, with Coalition of Conservatives in Action, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, listens durin...

Associated Press

Abortion-ban ordinances gain ground in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A small New Mexico town near Albuquerque adopted an ordinance Wednesday aimed at blocking the distribution of abortion medication or supplies by mail, extending a wave of local government restrictions on abortion. The ordinance won approval by a 4-1 vote of the town commission in Edgewood, a community of about […]

7 hours ago

An engineer works in the research and development area at the Ohmium manufacturing facility in Chik...

Associated Press

Climate solution: Green hydrogen company Ohmium raises $250M

In what could prove a milestone for an industry that hopes to help address climate change, the Silicon Valley company Ohmium announced Wednesday it has raised $250 million to increase production of machines that can make clean hydrogen and displace fossil fuels. Some climate experts say burning hydrogen can substitute for burning coal, oil or […]

7 hours ago

The empty driver's seat is shown in a driverless Chevy Bolt car named Peaches carrying Associated P...

Associated Press

No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — I won’t forget the first time I took a ride in a car without anyone sitting in the driver’s seat. It happened one night last September when a Chevy Bolt named Peaches picked me up outside a San Francisco bar. Our ensuing half-hour ride together produced, at first, a titillating display […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

First Republic Bank rout; unable to shake depositor anxiety