Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Adnan Syed asks court to reconsider backing victim’s family

Apr 26, 2023, 9:51 AM

FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of A...

FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal building after a hearing, Feb. 2, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Attorneys for Syed filed a motion, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, asking a Maryland appellate court to reconsider its recent decision to reinstate his decades-old murder conviction and life sentence, a ruling that upheld arguments from the victim’s family claiming a lower court violated their rights. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys for Adnan Syed filed a motion Wednesday asking a Maryland appellate court to reconsider its recent decision to reinstate his decadesold murder conviction and life sentence, a ruling that upheld arguments from the victim’s family claiming a lower court violated their rights.

Syed, whose protracted legal odyssey gained international attention from the hit podcast “Serial,” regained his freedom last year after Baltimore prosecutors moved to vacate his conviction, saying they reviewed the case and found alternative suspects and unreliable evidence used at trial.

But the victim’s family said they last month agreed. In a 2-1 decision that was stayed for 60 days, the judges reinstated Syed’s conviction and ordered a redo of the hearing in question.

Wednesday’s motion asks the judges to reconsider the ruling, which prompted celebration within the crime victims rights movement and criticism from criminal justice reform advocates who warned of a potential chilling effect on existing efforts to fight wrongful convictions and excessive sentences.

Syed’s attorneys claim the appellate judges broke from the court’s own precedent by failing to require the victim’s family to prove the outcome of the September hearing would have been different if they had received more notice and attended in person. The motion also questions whether the court intends to award crime victims and their representatives “special treatment not even available to criminal defendants.”

Syed was 17 when his high school ex-girlfriend and classmate, Hae Min Lee, was found strangled to death and buried in a makeshift grave in 1999. He was arrested weeks later and ultimately convicted of murder. He received life in prison, plus 30 years.

Despite the ongoing litigation, Syed remains free for the time being. His many supporters have expressed alarm at the possibility he could be taken back into custody, depending on how the case plays out.

Maryland law says victims should receive prior notice of conviction vacatur hearings, and that right was violated in the case of Lee’s brother, the appellate court ruled last month.

Young Lee was notified on a Friday afternoon that the hearing would take place the following Monday, which didn’t give him enough time to make travel arrangements from his home in California. However, he attended the hearing via video conference and spoke during the proceeding about how the case has impacted his family.

Syed’s attorneys have argued Lee’s ability to participate remotely satisfied the crime victims’ rights requirements. In the motion for reconsideration, they also argue Lee should have to prove that his in-person attendance would have changed the hearing’s outcome; otherwise, the lower court’s error should be considered “harmless.” They quoted an earlier ruling by the Appellate Court of Maryland that says “it is the policy of this Court not to reverse for harmless error.”

David Sanford, an attorney for the Lee family, said he believes the judges will not waver in their commitment to victims’ rights.

“The Maryland Constitution and the collective wisdom of the Maryland State Legislature recognize victims’ rights as being an essential part of the legal fabric of Maryland,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “We have confidence that the Appellate Court will uphold those rights again.”

While the appellate judges found Lee’s rights were violated because of the timeline, they also found he had no explicit “right to be heard” during the hearing. His attorneys had requested the opportunity to present evidence and interrogate witnesses, which the judges said would “result in a huge shift in practice.”

In a dissenting opinion that largely refuted findings of the two majority judges, Judge Stuart Berger said Maryland legislators should develop more specific victims’ rights requirements — including how much notice they should receive for conviction vacatur hearings — instead of leaving it to the courts to interpret a patchwork of existing statutes that don’t directly address the issue.

National News

Associated Press

Police arrest 2 injured in shooting that killed girl, 12

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police said Wednesday that they have filed criminal charges against two teenagers who were wounded in a drive-by shooting that also killed a 12-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander. The shooter or shooters, meanwhile, remain at large. Authorities disclosed new information alleging one of the teens, 18-year-old Jeremy Francis, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Disney sues DeSantis over theme park takeover

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” The suit, filed in Tallahassee, was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn...

Associated Press

Stellantis to offer buyouts amid electric vehicle transition

DETROIT (AP) — Another automaker is trying to cut its workforce to trim expenses and stay competitive as the industry makes the long and costly transition to electric vehicles. Stellantis on Wednesday said it’s offering buyouts to groups of white-collar and unionized employees in the U.S., as well as hourly workers in Canada. The cuts […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: April 21 The Washington Post on the politicization of the education system The old-fashioned way states craft learning standards for grade-school students is slow and sure: Committee upon committee of stakeholders, from teachers to mathematicians to geographers to political scientists, work out how best to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in an NCAA col...

Associated Press

Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim in 2019 has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Boeheim and the university, according to court documents. Boeheim and the survivors of Jorge Jimenez, who died in the Feb. 20, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities, his office announced Wednesday. This includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults. Restrooms […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Adnan Syed asks court to reconsider backing victim’s family