Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mississippi River flooding prompts evacuations, sandbagging

Apr 26, 2023, 10:34 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

The flooded Mississippi River surrounds the homes on Abel Island near Guttenberg, Iowa, on Tuesday,...

The flooded Mississippi River surrounds the homes on Abel Island near Guttenberg, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Communities along the Upper Mississippi River scrambled Wednesday as the always-massive river swelled to near-record levels, forcing some to evacuate while others downstream stacked sandbag walls and closed off flood-prone areas.

The river has grown so large because of a huge snowpack in northern Minnesota that began to quickly melt last week because of rising temperatures.

A small number of people had to leave their homes in Wisconsin as the river kept rising. Others stacked sandbags in the small community of Buffalo, Iowa, in anticipation of flooding this weekend and early next week.

The Mississippi was expected to be especially high along parts of Wisconsin and to crest Wednesday or early Thursday in La Crosse. In Iowa, forecasts predict the river will reach the third-highest level ever recorded when it crests Saturday about 160 miles to the south in Davenport, Iowa.

Improved floodwalls and other temporary measures should prevent significant problems, but crews were constantly monitoring the river, officials in the Iowa cities of Dubuque, Davenport and Burlington said. Forecasts call for only a chance of light showers later in the week.

The river already flooded low-lying parks and streets in La Crosse, a city of 50,000, by Wednesday. One of the hardest-hit communities has been Campbell, a nearby town of about 4,000 people on French Island that lies in the Mississippi and Black rivers just west of the city.

The far north end of the island is underwater, with people using canoes to reach their homes, Campbell Fire Chief Nate Melby said Wednesday. Pumps supplied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are protecting 70 homes on the island’s low-lying south end.

Melby estimated about a half-dozen people have decided to evacuate after the rising waters forced emergency workers to cut power and gas to their homes. Emergency officials have not issued mandatory evacuation orders, though, he said.

“We’re putting up a good fight,” Melby said. “We’re hanging in there.”

Amy Werner, who lives on the northern tip of French Island, has been using six pumps to remove river water from a crawl space. Werner, whose husband is in Africa, said it’s been a 24-hour-a-day battle, with friends and her parents taking turns monitoring the pumps during the nights.

She estimated the pumps are removing 25,000 to 30,000 gallons of water per hour.

“It’s pretty stressful,” Werner said. “It’s bubbling up from the ground. I’ve been living my life by every hour for about 10 days now, and it’s not over yet. (But) so far we’re holding our own.”

About 60 miles (100 kilometers) downriver at Prairie du Chien, the Mississippi was a little more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) above flood stage Wednesday morning. The water was expected to continue rising each day until Saturday, when it’s expected to crest at just under 25 feet (7 meters). The record high was 25 feet, 3 inches (7.7 meters) in April 1965.

Video footage shot by WKBT-TV on Tuesday showed water at least a foot deep covering city streets and yards.

Crawford County Emergency Management Specialist Marc Myhre said that some families have evacuated and are staying with other family members, but as of Tuesday officials hadn’t issued mandatory evacuation orders. A message left at the county emergency management offices on Wednesday morning wasn’t immediately returned.

Crews in Dubuque had closed 13 of the city’s 17 floodgates and started up four permanent pumping stations and three temporary pumps to suck water over the floodwall and back into the river by Wednesday.

“Now we’ve got to get through the next three or four days of rain, but I think we will be in good shape,” Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann told the Des Moines Register.

Downstream, officials in Davenport and Bettendorf have closed roads near the river, and Davenport workers set up temporary sand-filled barriers to protect downtown. In 2019, barriers failed and allowed water to rush into parts of downtown, but officials said this time the barrier will be much deeper and higher.

In the small riverfront community of Buffalo, residents have started building walls of sandbags, wary after significant flooding when the river reached record highs a few years ago.

“What happened in 2019 kind of snuck up on us,” resident Jacob Klaman told the Quad-City Times during a break from stacking sandbags Tuesday. “We are definitely going to be ready this year.”

National News

Associated Press

Judge says Nunes not defamed by story about Iowa dairy farm

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has ruled against former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, who filed lawsuits claiming he was defamed by articles published by Esquire magazine about his family’s Iowa dairy farm. U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams ruled Tuesday in favor of reporter Ryan Lizza and Esquire publisher Hearst Magazines […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota takes steps to make it even easier to vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota — a state where it is already easy to vote — is moving make it even easier, countering the national trend of states imposing further restrictions on balloting. The Minnesota Senate was set Wednesday to debate an elections bill that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register so they […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Road rage shooter convicted of 1st-degree murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy after a road rage confrontation and wounded the boy’s mother, brother and a witness was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday. A jury deliberated for less than three hours before issuing the verdict for Jeremy Webster, who was also found guilty […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Jill Hruby, U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator...

Associated Press

US nuclear weapons modernization plan spurs cost questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. agency that oversees development and maintenance of the nation’s nuclear arsenal is moving ahead with plans to modernize production of key components for the weapons, but some watchdog groups and members of Congress are concerned about persistent delays and cost overruns. The National Nuclear Security Administration released its annual […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama judge: No bond for suspects in Sweet 16 shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered the three adult suspects to be jailed without bond as they await trial on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four in Alabama. District Judge Clayton Turner ordered Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn; Johnny […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Amazon axes ‘Halo’ fitness devices in cost-cutting move

Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs. The company told customers on Wednesday that it will issue refunds to anyone who purchased Amazon Halo devices in the past year. Refunds will also be issued to customers who have unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees. Amazon […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Mississippi River flooding prompts evacuations, sandbagging