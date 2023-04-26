Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Senate talks terror prevention since Boston Marathon bombing

Apr 26, 2023, 12:37 PM

One of two memorials is flanked by emergency responders during gathering for victims of the 2013 Bo...

One of two memorials is flanked by emergency responders during gathering for victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Saturday April 15, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — The chair of the U.S. Senate subcommittee on emerging national security threats said at a hearing Wednesday that much has been learned about enhancing emergency response and counterterrorism efforts in the decade since the Boston Marathon bombing, but more can still be done.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire used her opening remarks at the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Hearing in Washington to reflect on changes since two pressure-cooker bombs went off near the finish line of the race on April 15, 2013.

“I am proud of the rapid response to the horror of the attack on that day, and last week, on the 10th anniversary of the bombing, I was proud to watch joyful crowds urging on determined race participants,” she said. “However, there is still much work to do to strengthen our ability to prevent and respond to emerging threats.”

Former Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis testified that among the biggest changes since the bombing have been the advances in technology, including social media and artificial intelligence.

“Today’s cameras and coordinated systems have the potential to provide analytics in real time; identify possibly dangerous items, as well as react and pivot based on crowd dynamics such as abnormal movement patterns or gathering,” he said.

But he also urged caution when it comes to using artificial intelligence.

“As artificial intelligence continues to mature, these capabilities grow exponentially more dangerous. AI can now create realistic, false images of people and voice replication,” Davis said. “These deep fakes, when used to interfere or disrupt an investigation pose a distinct challenge to law enforcement that Congress and legislation must anticipate and prepare for.”

Richard Serino, a former Deputy Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and former chief of Boston Emergency Medical Services, told lawmakers that local emergency managers and public health workers are dealing with so many challenges at once.

“It’s not just floods, hurricanes, tornados, and wildfires anymore — it’s the fentanyl epidemic, it’s homelessness, it’s immigration and terrorism. It’s biosecurity and cyber security threats,” Serino said. “We need to prioritize funding and building stronger public health systems, and stronger emergency management systems.”

Kerry Sleeper, a former deputy assistant director at the FBI, called for a national strategy that involves all enforcement agencies to deal with the evolving threats that range from hate crimes to mass shootings to domestic and international terrorism.

“That plan requires an understanding of the threat through detailed analysis, up-to-date tools … and the rapid sharing of threat information to prevent an attack once there is evidence of a likely attack,” he said. “There needs to be a central focal point for this type of planning and collaboration, but to date, that is not occurring at the national level to the degree we require.”

The subcommittee is tasked with examining potential emerging national security threats and bolstering federal preparedness to respond to those threats, including terrorism, disruptive technologies, climate change, and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive attacks.

Three people were killed and more than 260 were injured when the pressure-cooker bombs detonated at the marathon finish line in 2013. During a four-day manhunt that followed, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier was shot dead in his car. Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds also died a year after being wounded in a confrontation with the bombers.

Police captured a bloodied and wounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the Boston suburb of Watertown, where he was hiding, hours after his brother died. Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, had been in a gunfight with police and was run over by his brother as he fled.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death and much attention, in recent years, has been focused on his bid to avoid being executed. A federal appeals court is considering Tsarnaev’s latest bid to avoid execution. A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston heard arguments in January in the 29-year-old’s case, but has yet to issue a ruling.

National News

Rebecca Lucero, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, front, and Minneapolis Ma...

Associated Press

Minneapolis NAACP sues city over police spying allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis NAACP sued the city of Minneapolis on Wednesday over allegations that police officers used phony social media accounts to spy on activists without a legitimate public safety purpose. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that the Minneapolis Police Department discriminated against the NAACP and violated its members’ constitutional rights […]

16 hours ago

This photo provided by Seres Therapeutics shows manufacturing equipment for oral microbiome therape...

Associated Press

First pill for fecal transplant wins FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Wednesday approved the first pill made from healthy bacteria found in human waste to fight dangerous gut infections — an easier way of performing so-called fecal transplants. The new treatment from Seres Therapeutics provides a simpler, rigorously tested version of stool-based procedures that some medical specialists have used […]

16 hours ago

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N....

Associated Press

North Dakota governor vetoes 1 library bill, signs another

North Dakota’s governor vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have required librarians under threat of criminal penalty to screen sexually explicit materials from children, but signed another barring explicit materials from the children’s sections of local and school libraries. The Senate voted 33-14 to override Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto hours later, though a similar […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

California Democrats propose tax changes for businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Senate on Wednesday said they want to raise taxes on some of the largest corporations so they can cut taxes for nearly every other business. All California businesses pay a state tax rate of 8.84% on income, a figure that has not changed since 1997. This new […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Ants march, whales swoop in Museum of Natural History update

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Museum of Natural History in New York is set to open its new building, a sweeping piece of architecture designed to connect visitors with their place in the natural world. Tiny ants march along a glass bridge overhead in the new museum wing, The Richard Gilder Center for Science, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Five staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg with […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Senate talks terror prevention since Boston Marathon bombing