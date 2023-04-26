Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US nuclear weapons modernization plan spurs cost questions

Apr 26, 2023, 1:18 PM

FILE - Jill Hruby, U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator...

FILE - Jill Hruby, U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration addresses the media during the 66th General Conference of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in Vienna, Sept. 28, 2022. The top priority continues to be restarting production activities given the world's deteriorating security environment, Hruby recently told a congressional subcommittee. (AP Photo/Theresa Wey, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Theresa Wey, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. agency that oversees development and maintenance of the nation’s nuclear arsenal is moving ahead with plans to modernize production of key components for the weapons, but some watchdog groups and members of Congress are concerned about persistent delays and cost overruns.

The National Nuclear Security Administration released its annual plan on Monday, outlining the multibillion-dollar effort to manufacture plutonium pits, the spherical cores that trigger the explosion in thermonuclear weapons, at national laboratories in New Mexico and South Carolina.

The Savannah River Site in South Carolina faces a 2030 deadline to make 50 pits per year. Officials already have acknowledged they won’t meet that timeline, and this year’s report no longer includes a target date for Los Alamos National Laboratory, in New Mexico, to meet its goal of 30 pits per year.

Last year’s report had pegged 2026 as the year when manufacturing would be up and running at Los Alamos, which played a key role in the Manhattan Project during World War II and was the birthplace of the atomic bomb.

The top priority continues to be restarting production activities given the world’s deteriorating security environment, Jill Hruby, head of the nuclear agency, recently told a congressional subcommittee. She pointed to Russia’s development of new nuclear weapon delivery systems, China’s growing capabilities, and destabilization in North Korea and Iran.

The NNSA is undertaking what Hruby described as a once-in-a-several-generation opportunity to reform and modernize the nation’s nuclear enterprise. She acknowledged challenges when it comes to construction projects, supply chain delays, worker shortages and higher-than-expected inflation.

“We must adjust our cost estimates, delay starting additional large projects, and find innovative ways to successfully deliver,” she said.

The Biden administration is requesting $18.8 billion for weapons activities, a 10% increase over spending for the last fiscal year. Modernization of production accounts for $5.6 billion of the request.

Members of congressional subcommittees blasted Hruby and top defense officials during hearings in recent weeks about the delays and the increasing price tag. Hruby acknowledged that it would be another year before her agency would have a full cost estimate.

The NNSA fell short when it came to having a comprehensive schedule for the project and ran the risk of delays and increasing budgets because its plans for reestablishing plutonium pit production didn’t follow best practices, according to a January Government Accountability Office report.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts suggested during a hearing this month that the NNSA was making up its plan as it goes along and that the timeline would be extended even further.

“It is not unreasonable for Congress to ask you to tell us how long a project is going to take and how much it’s going to cost in exchange for our forking over billions of dollars. And I suggest that’s what NNSA be required to do before we give them another penny,” Warren told Hruby.

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, both Democrats from New Mexico, have been supportive of the work at Los Alamos. Lucrative government spending on weapons work and hundreds of jobs will result from restarting production. Neither senator responded to emailed questions about whether they were concerned about the slipping schedules.

The NNSA also did not immediately respond to an email about the schedule for work at Los Alamos.

Greg Mello with the Los Alamos Study Group, which advocates for nuclear disarmament, said ballooning schedules and budgets are hallmarks of incipient failure even in normal times and that the U.S. is facing economic turbulence that will only exacerbate the agency’s problems.

“This is the other reason why NNSA has refused to provide a schedule and budget for pit production. It’s too terrifying,” he said.

National News

Associated Press

Man convicted of killing mom of 2 New Mexico police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican national was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2019 slaying of the mother of two state police officers in a case that drew national attention and spotlighted Albuquerque’s struggle with crime. Jurors also found Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, guilty of eight other felonies in the death of Jacqueline Vigil, […]

17 hours ago

Rebecca Lucero, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, front, and Minneapolis Ma...

Associated Press

Minneapolis NAACP sues city over police spying allegations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis NAACP sued the city of Minneapolis on Wednesday over allegations that police officers used phony social media accounts to spy on activists without a legitimate public safety purpose. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that the Minneapolis Police Department discriminated against the NAACP and violated its members’ constitutional rights […]

17 hours ago

This photo provided by Seres Therapeutics shows manufacturing equipment for oral microbiome therape...

Associated Press

First pill for fecal transplant wins FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Wednesday approved the first pill made from healthy bacteria found in human waste to fight dangerous gut infections — an easier way of performing so-called fecal transplants. The new treatment from Seres Therapeutics provides a simpler, rigorously tested version of stool-based procedures that some medical specialists have used […]

17 hours ago

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N....

Associated Press

North Dakota governor vetoes 1 library bill, signs another

North Dakota’s governor vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have required librarians under threat of criminal penalty to screen sexually explicit materials from children, but signed another barring explicit materials from the children’s sections of local and school libraries. The Senate voted 33-14 to override Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto hours later, though a similar […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

California Democrats propose tax changes for businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Senate on Wednesday said they want to raise taxes on some of the largest corporations so they can cut taxes for nearly every other business. All California businesses pay a state tax rate of 8.84% on income, a figure that has not changed since 1997. This new […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Ants march, whales swoop in Museum of Natural History update

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Museum of Natural History in New York is set to open its new building, a sweeping piece of architecture designed to connect visitors with their place in the natural world. Tiny ants march along a glass bridge overhead in the new museum wing, The Richard Gilder Center for Science, […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

US nuclear weapons modernization plan spurs cost questions