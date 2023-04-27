Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Youngkin in Japan to forge supply chains with ‘friends’

Apr 26, 2023, 10:28 PM

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin accompanying with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Micron...

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin accompanying with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Micron Executive Vice President Manish Bhatia, both not in picture, speaks during a news conference about U.S.-Japan cooperation on economic issues, including the semiconductor supply chain Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Tokyo. Virginia Gov. Youngkin, in a bid to lure more Japanese chip makers to invest in his state, said Thursday he hopes to forge “trusted supply chain relationships” with U.S. allies and friends to create supply chains that are not China-dependent.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOKYO (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in a bid to lure more Japanese chip makers to invest in his state, said Thursday he hopes to forge “trusted supply chain relationships” with U.S. allies and friends to create supply chains that are not China-dependent.

Youngkin, considered a potential 2024 Republican making his first trip to Asia as governor, having earlier stopped in Taiwan. He will also travel to South Korea.

“We can lead the charge in forging this trusted supply chain relationship with nations that will contribute to the longstanding great relationship that we have, but add to our growth together … in a world where we need to do more with our friends,” he said at a news conference with Micron Executive Vice President Manish Bhatia and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

They planned to meet later in the day with Japanese semiconductor executives —Youngkin hopes to attract more chip makers to the state.

Micron, a leading semiconductor maker, is in the midst of a $3 billion expansion of a computer chips factory in Manassas, Virginia. It also has a factory in Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s electoral constituency of Hiroshima and is the largest foreign direct investor in Japan, said Micron’s Bhatia.

Youngkin has adopted an increasingly hard line against China. He disclosed in January that setting up in Michigan instead. The governor’s administration labeled the project a “front” for the Chinese Communist Party that would raise national security concerns.

Youngkin said Virginia is home to more than 130 Japanese companies already and he hoped to forge new partnerships particularly in semiconductors and other critical sectors “where our supply chains have to be built with trusted partners.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris also met with Japanese semiconductor companies during a visit in September.

“Hopefully, today’s meeting will conclude more agreements and therefore benefit not only the state of Virginia people but our people, our two nations and our security that is so critical to this semiconductor space,” Emanuel said.

Youngkin said he also met with leaders in other industries such as pharmaceuticals and automakers.

The governor, a former CEO of the Carlyle Group, sidestepped questions about a presidential run, saying “My focus is making sure we advance Virginia’s economic interests and can forge these most trusted supply chains with our friends and allies around the world.”

East Asia has become a popular destination for U.S. politicians angling for investments and foreign policy experience.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Japan earlier in the week to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials as part of his four-nation trade mission seen as an attempt by the expected Republican presidential candidate to improve his diplomatic profile.

Emanuel noted a series of visits to Japan by U.S. governors in the last year looking for investment and stronger supply chains following the disruptions brought on by the pandemic. Such trips can help ensure “that your state has trusted investors and partners that will be part of that future. So you’re not caught off guard again,” he said.

The visits by leaders of both parties dovetail with the Biden administration’s push to build supply chains among allied countries and reduce dependence on China.

___

Associated Press video journalist Haruka Nuga contributed to this report.

Technology

Associated Press

Amazon axes ‘Halo’ fitness devices in cost-cutting move

Amazon is winding down its health-focused Halo devices and membership as the tech giant continues to cut costs. The company told customers on Wednesday that it will issue refunds to anyone who purchased Amazon Halo devices in the past year. Refunds will also be issued to customers who have unused prepaid Halo subscriptions fees. Amazon […]

23 hours ago

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...

Associated Press

Montana gov seeks to expand TikTok ban to other social apps

Montana’s governor is asking lawmakers to expand the state’s proposed TikTok ban to more social media companies that provide certain data to foreign adversaries. Earlier this month, state lawmakers passed a bill that would make Montana the first state in the U.S. with a total ban on the popular social media platform. That would go […]

23 hours ago

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsof...

Associated Press

Microsoft reports boost in profits, revenue, as it pushes AI

Microsoft reported a 9% increase in profit for the January-March quarter, as growth helped bolster its plans to expand its use of AI.

23 hours ago

The empty driver's seat is shown in a driverless Chevy Bolt car named Peaches carrying Associated P...

Associated Press

No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — I won’t forget the first time I took a ride in a car without anyone sitting in the driver’s seat. It happened one night last September when a Chevy Bolt named Peaches picked me up outside a San Francisco bar. Our ensuing half-hour ride together produced, at first, a titillating display […]

23 hours ago

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Weni...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Big Tech rally props up Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — A rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks is helping to prop up Wall Street Wednesday, a day after stocks tumbled to their worst drop in a month. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in midday trading, though the worries about U.S. banks that hit the market a day before […]

2 days ago

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with Austra...

Associated Press

Ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who led her country through a devastating mass shooting, will be temporarily joining Harvard University later this year, Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Tuesday. Ardern, a global icon of the left and an inspiration to women around the world, has been appointed to […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Youngkin in Japan to forge supply chains with ‘friends’