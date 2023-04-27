LOCAL NEWS
Westbound SR-520 reopens after accident near Montlake
Apr 27, 2023, 10:56 AM | Updated: 11:20 am
(Photo from WSDOT)
Update 11:05 a.m.:
The westbound lanes of SR-520 have reopened, and all lanes of 92nd Street have also reopened. The backups are being cleared out as the roads get moving again.
🚨CLEARED: ALL LANES OF SR 520 AT MONTLAKE OPEN
The closures at 92nd are also open. Expect delays as traffic clears through the area.
These incidents happen quickly and involve a lot of moving parts and several agencies working together. We appreciate your patience! Thank you! https://t.co/kT4aVxsjNK pic.twitter.com/QNcVO3geR2
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 27, 2023
Original:
All westbound lanes of State Route 520 are closed Thursday morning after an accident caused backups and long delays.
Westbound SR-520 is currently closed at 92nd Street.
SR 520 drivers won’t be getting a lane back for another year
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said there was an injury in the crash.
#TrafficAlert. WB 520 at Montlake there is an injury collision blocking all lanes. WB is being closed at 92nd. Avoid WB 520 if at all possible. Expect long delays.
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 27, 2023
Drivers are advised to avoid SR-520 if possible and to expect long delays.
This is a developing story, check back in for updates