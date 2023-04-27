Westbound SR-520 reopens after accident near Montlake

Update 11:05 a.m.:

The westbound lanes of SR-520 have reopened, and all lanes of 92nd Street have also reopened. The backups are being cleared out as the roads get moving again.

🚨CLEARED: ALL LANES OF SR 520 AT MONTLAKE OPEN The closures at 92nd are also open. Expect delays as traffic clears through the area. These incidents happen quickly and involve a lot of moving parts and several agencies working together. We appreciate your patience! Thank you! https://t.co/kT4aVxsjNK pic.twitter.com/QNcVO3geR2 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 27, 2023



Original:

All westbound lanes of State Route 520 are closed Thursday morning after an accident caused backups and long delays.

Westbound SR-520 is currently closed at 92nd Street.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said there was an injury in the crash.

#TrafficAlert. WB 520 at Montlake there is an injury collision blocking all lanes. WB is being closed at 92nd. Avoid WB 520 if at all possible. Expect long delays. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 27, 2023

Drivers are advised to avoid SR-520 if possible and to expect long delays.

