LOCAL NEWS

Westbound SR-520 reopens after accident near Montlake

Apr 27, 2023, 10:56 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Incident on SR 520 causing backups (Photo from WSDOT)

Update 11:05 a.m.:

The westbound lanes of SR-520 have reopened, and all lanes of 92nd Street have also reopened. The backups are being cleared out as the roads get moving again.


Original:

All westbound lanes of State Route 520 are closed Thursday morning after an accident caused backups and long delays.

Westbound SR-520 is currently closed at 92nd Street.

SR 520 drivers won’t be getting a lane back for another year

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said there was an injury in the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid SR-520 if possible and to expect long delays.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

