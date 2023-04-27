Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Environmentalists denounce Nevada U.S. senator’s mining bill

Apr 27, 2023, 1:01 PM

FILE - Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration fr...

FILE - Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass Project in Humboldt County, Nev., Sept. 13, 2018. National conservation groups, tribes and others in Nevada are up in arms over a pro-mining bill Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., introduced this week. It would insulate mining companies from a U.S. appeals court ruling that blocked a copper mine in Arizona and is now part of a legal battle over a big lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon line. Allies on most other conservation issues, environmentalists are accusing Cortez Masto of becoming a puppet for the mining industry.(Suzanne Featherston/The Daily Free Press via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Suzanne Featherston/The Daily Free Press via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Democrat who’s the heir apparent to the late Sen. Harry Reid’s role as chief defender of the mining industry across the West is for the first time feeling the wrath of environmentalists, who otherwise consider her an ally.

National environmental groups, Native American tribes and progressive activists in Nevada are vigorously protesting a pro-mining bill Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced this week.

The Mining Regulatory Clarity Act effectively would insulate mining companies from a U.S. appeals court ruling that blocked a copper mine in Arizona. The court decisions was a significant victory for environmentalists that poses perhaps the first real threat in nearly a century to corporate mineral rights protected under a Civil War-era mining law.

“Sen. Cortez Masto has become a mining industry puppet and is throwing communities, tribes and wildlife under the bus,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director of the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity.

Blaine Miller-McFeeley, a lobbyist for the Washington-based Earthjustice, called the bill “a wholesale giveaway to mining companies.”

”We thought she was an ally of the environment,” said Fermina Stevens, spokesperson for the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone in Elko.

Cortez Masto’s bill would ensure mining companies can use established mineral claims to dump waste on neighboring federal lands as they always had before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year adopted a stricter interpretation of the 1872 Mining Law.

Two federal judges in Nevada have adopted the decision in the Rosemont Copper Mine case. One ruling blocked a metals mine. The other concluded the U.S. Bureau of Land Management illegally approved a huge lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon line, known to be the biggest U.S. deposit of the key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries.

Nevertheless, in that case U.S. Judge Miranda Du allowed construction to begin while the bureau attempts to come into compliance with the new requirement that valuable minerals be validated beneath the land where the waste-rock dump is planned at Thacker Pass.

The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit has scheduled a June hearing on an appeal by environmentalists who say Du should have blocked the Thacker Pass mine altogether.

The Rosemont decision upended the government’s long-held position that the mining law automatically conveys the same rights established through valid mining claims to adjacent land for waste disposal without having to prove they’ve established the rights there.

Conservation groups had been fighting that portion of the law for decades. But many fear the victory will be short-lived if Cortez Masto’s industry-backed legislation is fast-tracked through Congress or rolled into an appropriations bill.

“Now that the judicial system has finally begun to interpret the antiquated 1872 mining law in a way that calls into question the irresponsibility of the mining industry, … we see the industry rushing to do damage control,” said Sarah Wochele, the mining justice organizer of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.

Sen. Harry Reid, the former majority leader who served in the Senate from 1987-2017, often single-handedly killed conservationists’ perennial attempts to reform the 1872 Mining Law and better protect fish, wildlife and water resources.

Under the 1872 law, mining companies pay no royalties for the precious minerals they dig. When President Ulysses Grant signed it, most miners used pickaxes and shovels instead of mechanical excavators to dig open pits deeper than the length of a football field.

Like Reid, Cortez Masto has championed environmental causes from clean air and water initiatives to creation of national monuments and conservation efforts at Lake Tahoe, while also enjoying significant campaign contributions from both conservationists and the mining industry.

And like Reid, she is committed to the tens of thousands of mining jobs in Nevada, the biggest U.S. gold producer. But across the landscape, the new “gold” has become lithium, and ramped-up production of electrical vehicles is a key part of President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda.

“Nevada’s mining industry is essential to the nation’s future in clean energy and production and transmission,” said Danna Bennett, interim president of the Nevada Mining Association, who praised Cortez Masto’s proposal and her “steadfast support” for the industry.

In response to the criticism from environmentalists, Cortez Masto’s office said the bill simply reiterates that the claims process can proceed as it has previously and that mining would continue to be prohibited or severely restricted on more than half of federal lands.

The senator’s office also pointed to support for the bill from labor unions, a key constituency who helped reelect Cortez Masto in November.

“Mining is one of the pillars of Nevada’s economy, and ensuring clarity around mining claims is essential to our state’s economic development and our country’s green energy future,” said Rob Benner, secretary-treasurer of the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council.

Conservationists generally support renewable energy but argue the government is running roughshod over environmental laws in a rush to approve new mining to meet growing demand for lithium and other materials.

“This will not make Nevada a leader in the out of control race for green energy, but will most certainly make the environment, water, air and communities throughout our state collateral damage in this process,” said Leslie Fry Sonné of the Citizens to Protect Smith Valley in Lyon County.

Thomas Nelson, board president of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas in Tucson, Arizona, which helped fight the Rosemont Copper Mine, said Cortez Masto’s legislation would “betray U.S. taxpayers,” and threaten recreation and the water supply for nearby ranches and residents.

National News

Gilberto Leal, an employee of the theater company Cinemaxx in Brazil, reads his cell phone in betwe...

Associated Press

Rihanna, Martin Scorsese hype Paramount movies at CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paramount Pictures, still riding high on the success of “Top Gun: Maverick’s” nearly $1.5 billion in worldwide ticket sales, brought a slew of stars from Rihanna to Martin Scorsese to CinemaCon for its presentation to theater owners Thursday. Paramount has fewer releases than the other big studios, but they have several […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois man gets 40-year sentence for killing teenage boy

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a 14-year-old boy and dumping his body in a roadside ditch. A judge sentenced Daryl Vandyke, 57, on Wednesday after the of Champaign man admitted that he used an ax or other sharp-edged garden […]

13 hours ago

This photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Koenig who is facing a fi...

Associated Press

Teens accused in rock-throwing death took ‘memento’ photo

DENVER (AP) — Three teens accused of driving around and throwing large rocks at passing cars, one of which investigators say killed a 20-year-old woman, circled back to take a photo of her crashed car as a “memento,” according to court documents released Thursday. Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik told investigators that Joseph Koenig slowed down so […]

13 hours ago

FILE - CNN correspondent Dana Bash poses at the premiere of the HBO television series "Winning Time...

Associated Press

CNN’s Dana Bash replaces King on ‘Inside Politics’ show

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN veteran political correspondent Dana Bash will replace John King as host of the network’s “Inside Politics” newscast, which airs at noon on weekdays, the network said Thursday. King will lead a new reporting project where he tells stories about voters in key battleground states, the network said. “This is my […]

13 hours ago

This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was charged...

Associated Press

Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man has been accused by authorities of pausing his dinner date to fatally shoot an individual who had allegedly posed as a parking attendant and scammed him out of $40, according to court records. Erick Aguirre has been charged with murder in the April 11 death of 46-year-old Elliot Nix. […]

13 hours ago

CORRECTS TO DISCIPLINE, NOT CENSURE - Rep. Zooey Zephyr looks on as Majority Leader Sue Vinton make...

Associated Press

‘Blood on your hands’: Montana lawmaker’s words not unusual

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The swift punishment brought down on Zooey Zephyr, a transgender lawmaker in Montana, began over words that others in American politics have used without hesitation or consequence: saying opponents have “blood” on their hands. The governor of Texas. A GOP congressman in Florida. A city councilwoman in Denver. Just in the […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Environmentalists denounce Nevada U.S. senator’s mining bill