Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Train derails in Wisconsin, sends 2 cars into river

Apr 27, 2023, 1:20 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A freight train derailed along the Mississippi River in southwestern Wisconsin Thursday, possibly injuring one crew member, emergency officials said.

The train derailed in Crawford County along the Mississippi River at about 12:15 p.m., WKBT-TV reported. About 20 BNSF Railway cars were involved, said Crawford County Emergency Management Specialist Marc Myhre.

Two cars ended up in the river but washed ashore. Hazardous materials believed to be batteries were onboard, but they’ve been contained and don’t pose a threat to the public, officials said. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that there was no need to evacuate.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent said in a statement that two of the train’s three locomotives and an unknown number of cars carrying “freight of all kinds” derailed on the eastern edge of the river. All crew members were accounted for, with one receiving a medical evaluation, she said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Kent said. She did not immediately respond to a follow-up email inquiring about whether batteries were on board and whether the derailment has resulted in any environmental contamination.

The Federal Railroad Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates safety across the nation’s railroads, tweeted that it was sending a team to the site to gather information and help local emergency workers.

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that he was briefed on the derailment and is getting regular updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources and state emergency management officials. His spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, said in a short telephone interview that it wasn’t clear if any environmental contamination has happened.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Katie Grant did not immediately respond to an email asking if the derailment has resulted in any environmental contamination.

The derailment comes almost three months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials there decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars to prevent a catastrophic explosion.

Hundreds of people had to evacuate in Raymond, Minnesota, last month after a BNSF train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire.

National News

Associated Press

Man convicted, sentenced to life for 1999 slayings

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A jury on Thursday ruled a man convicted of the 1999 slaying of two teenage girls should spend the rest of his life in prison. The ruling comes a day after jurors convicted Coley McCraney, 49, of capital murder for the deaths of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley, court records show. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Vermont passes bills aimed at protecting abortion pills

The Vermont Legislature passed reproductive and gender-affirming health care bills on Thursday with a late addition aimed at protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone. The bills protect providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender […]

14 hours ago

South Carolina Republican Sen. Penry Gustafson speaks against a near-total abortion ban, Wednesday,...

Associated Press

South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a bill that would have banned nearly all abortions in a conservative state that has increasingly served patients across a region where Republican officials have otherwise curtailed access. A 22-21 vote Thursday marks the third time a near-total abortion ban has failed in the Republican-led chamber since […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled on one another after derailing at a tr...

Associated Press

Railroads warned about the problems long trains can cause

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators are warning railroads that the long trains they favor can cause all kinds of problems and contribute to derailments, so they want the railroads to ensure their training and operating procedures account for that. The Federal Railroad Administration stopped short of recommending in its latest safety advisory issued Thursday […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

University official gets prison for defrauding school

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida college administrator has been sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison for defrauding the school out of $155,000 during a website redesign project. Brian Carroll, 47, of New Market, Tennessee, was sentenced Monday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The price of Amazon stock is shown on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Wednesday, Dec. 20,...

Associated Press

Amazon stocks surge after Q1 revenue, profit wins

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported a continuing slowdown in its cloud computing unit AWS but stronger than expected revenue and profits for the first quarter sent its stocks higher in after-hours trading. The Seattle-based company said it pulled in $127.4 billion in revenue for the January-March quarter, a 9% growth compared to […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Train derails in Wisconsin, sends 2 cars into river