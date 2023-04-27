Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Vermont passes bills aimed at protecting abortion pills

Apr 27, 2023, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The Vermont Legislature passed reproductive and gender-affirming health care bills on Thursday with a late addition aimed at protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone.

The bills protect providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender affirming health care services. Legislators recently tacked on medicated abortion to the definition of legally protective reproductive health care services, and believe the state is the first to do so.

In the identical bills passed by the House and Senate, “reproductive health care services” includes “medication that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for termination of a pregnancy as of January 1, 2023, regardless of the medication’s current FDA approval status.”

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court preserved women’s access to the drug, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues. The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of mifepristone, which are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back FDA approval of mifepristone.

If the FDA approval is withdrawn, the drug companies can no longer market the drug, said Vermont state Sen. Virginia Lyons, a Democrat.

“But production can still take place and they can be purchased for use by pharmacists or providers. So it’s still available but what this does is it says, with or without FDA approval, this drug is available to folks in the state of Vermont. And that’s a big deal.”

The FDA said it did not have immediate comment Thursday.

Greer Donley, an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law who is an expert in abortion law, said states cannot allow medications that the federal government prohibits. But that doesn’t mean that the federal government would enforce its ban if states go their own way.

The U.S. has not intervened, generally, when states have allowed medical cannabis, even though it’s not legal federally. There are lawsuits challenging states that have banned abortion pills.

“The question about whether federal food and drug law is not only the floor but also the ceiling is a very hot and unsettled question in food and drug law,” she said.

____

Rathke reported from Marshfield, Vt. Associated Press writer Geoff Mulvihill contributed to this report from Philadelphia.

National News

South Carolina Republican Sen. Penry Gustafson speaks against a near-total abortion ban, Wednesday,...

Associated Press

South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a bill that would have banned nearly all abortions in a conservative state that has increasingly served patients across a region where Republican officials have otherwise curtailed access. A 22-21 vote Thursday marks the third time a near-total abortion ban has failed in the Republican-led chamber since […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled on one another after derailing at a tr...

Associated Press

Railroads warned about the problems long trains can cause

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators are warning railroads that the long trains they favor can cause all kinds of problems and contribute to derailments, so they want the railroads to ensure their training and operating procedures account for that. The Federal Railroad Administration stopped short of recommending in its latest safety advisory issued Thursday […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

University official gets prison for defrauding school

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida college administrator has been sentenced to one year and three months in federal prison for defrauding the school out of $155,000 during a website redesign project. Brian Carroll, 47, of New Market, Tennessee, was sentenced Monday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The price of Amazon stock is shown on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Wednesday, Dec. 20,...

Associated Press

Amazon stocks surge after Q1 revenue, profit wins

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported a continuing slowdown in its cloud computing unit AWS but stronger than expected revenue and profits for the first quarter sent its stocks higher in after-hours trading. The Seattle-based company said it pulled in $127.4 billion in revenue for the January-March quarter, a 9% growth compared to […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Train derails in Wisconsin, sends 2 cars into river

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A freight train derailed along the Mississippi River in southwestern Wisconsin Thursday, possibly injuring one crew member, emergency officials said. The train derailed in Crawford County along the Mississippi River at about 12:15 p.m., WKBT-TV reported. About 20 BNSF Railway cars were involved, said Crawford County Emergency Management Specialist Marc Myhre. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Microsoft’s ‘good guy’ approach frays in UK gaming battle

Microsoft’s charm offensive with the world’s governments is starting to lose some of its luster as the software giant is confronting its toughest antitrust scrutiny since co-founder Bill Gates was in charge. threatening to undermine what could be the priciest tech acquisition ever. Microsoft’s policy chief responded by calling it a “bad day for Britain” […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Vermont passes bills aimed at protecting abortion pills