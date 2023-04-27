Suspect in fatal Hawaii cockfight shooting pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (AP) — A man accused of firing into a large crowd at a Hawaii cockfight in a shooting that killed two people pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Thursday.

At a brief arraignment for Jacob Borge, 23, his attorney, Mark Kawata, entered the pleas on behalf of his client, who appeared via video from a jail where he’s being held without bail.

Borge was indicted on 11 felony charges including murder and attempted murder stemming from the illegal cockfight in a rural and remote neighborhood outside Honolulu.

The medical examiner’s office identified those killed as Gary Rabellizsa, 34, and Cathy Rabellizsa, 59.

Borge and a 16-year-old boy turned themselves in to Honolulu police after they were identified as suspects. Police have said petitions were filed against the juvenile for the same charges as Borge.

Borge’s supporters who attended the arraignment declined to comment after the hearing.

He is scheduled to go to trial in June.