Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2nd Mississippi jail escapee found; arrested in Texas

Apr 27, 2023, 1:04 PM

This image provided by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office shows Jerry Raynes, who was apprehended in...

This image provided by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office shows Jerry Raynes, who was apprehended in Spring Valley, Texas days after he and three other inmates escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi's capital, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said. Raynes is the second escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. (Hinds County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Hinds County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail last weekend and fled to Texas after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle has been arrested in a Houston suburb, authorities announced Thursday.

Jerry Raynes was apprehended in Spring Valley days after he and three other inmates escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Raynes is the second escaped prisoner to be found in a multi-agency hunt. suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck after the escape.

The other two, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison, are still on the loose, and authorities had no updates Thursday on their possible whereabouts.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Police Department assisted with Raynes’ capture. He will be held before facing extradition back to Mississippi, Jones said Thursday. Raynes had been incarcerated for auto theft and burglary.

Before his arrest, Raynes had been spotted on surveillance video at a service station in Spring Valley around 11 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe he fled to Texas after stealing a Hinds County Public Works vehicle, which was recovered in the Houston suburb. It was unknown whether Raynes traveled alone.

Authorities did not initially provide more information Thursday on how they located Raynes.

The four men are believed to have escaped from the Raymon Detention Center through breaches in a cell and the roof. Jones said the men might have camped out on the roof before fleeing and going their separate ways.

Raynes had previously escaped from custody, breaking out of a work center attached to the Raymond Detention Center in 2021 and fleeing in a stolen pickup, according to WAPT-TV.

In July, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves stayed the lower court’s order until it ruled on the county’s motion for reconsideration.

The problems at the Raymond facility date back years. The U.S. Justice Department sued Hinds County in 2016 after finding unconstitutional conditions at the jail, including violence among detainees and by staff against detainees. It also found problems with the treatment of juveniles and suicidal detainees. And, it said, there were cell doors that would not lock.

The four escapees had been in custody for various felony charges, most involving theft.

The man Arrington is suspected of killing was Anthony Watts, a 61-year-old church pastor who was shot and killed Monday around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Jackson after he pulled over to help a man who matched Arrington’s description. That man shot Watts several times and then stole his Red Dodge Ram, police said. Watts died at the scene.

Arrington later broke into a home in Conway, where he shot a deputy, set the residence on fire and died.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

National News

Associated Press

Lawsuit: California prisons target ‘foreign-born’ inmates

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s corrections agency routinely refers inmates who appear to be “foreign-born” to federal immigration authorities even if they are U.S. citizens and lawful residents, with some improperly detained by the government for weeks after their sentences, said a lawsuit filed in state court Thursday. The lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties […]

16 hours ago

Dennis Maliq Barnes speaks during an interview at International High School of New Orleans in New O...

Associated Press

New Orleans student’s scholarship offers surpass $9 million

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He is a senior at 16. His grade point average is 4.98. Even before graduating from high school, he has earned 27 college credits and, perhaps the most impressive numbers of all, he has scholarship offers from around 130 colleges and universities that, as of Thursday, totaled more than $9 million. […]

16 hours ago

Actor Hugh Jackman, left, is joined by Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley onstage at the Global...

Associated Press

Global Citizen’s next campaign: Reform climate financing

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley repeated her call Thursday to rewrite the rules of global development banks to relieve the debts of middle and lower income countries and increase funding for climate adaptation. “It cannot be easier for a young person to get a 30 year mortgage than for our country […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Little hero:’ Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A boy grabbed the steering wheel on a school bus and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy Detroit-area road after the driver had passed out, authorities said. “Someone call 911. Now!” seventh-grader Dillon Reeves shouted to dozens of other middle-school kids on the bus […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration lea...

Associated Press

School superintendent who criticized DeSantis could lose job

Florida officials are threatening to revoke the teaching license of a school superintendent who criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the educator of violating several statutes and DeSantis directives and allowing his “personal political views” to guide his leadership. Such a revocation by the state Department of Education could allow DeSantis to remove Leon County Superintendent […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Holyoke Soldiers' Home is seen on May 29, 2018, in Holyoke, Mass. Massachusetts’ highe...

Associated Press

Court reinstates charges against leaders of veterans’ home

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court overruled a lower court judge Thursday and reinstated criminal neglect charges against two top former officials at a veterans’ home. Nearly 80 veterans died at the Veterans’ Home in Holyoke after contracting the coronavirus in one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in a long-term care facility in the nation. […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

2nd Mississippi jail escapee found; arrested in Texas