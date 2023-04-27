Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Indiana middle school shooter ordered to stay in custody

Apr 27, 2023, 4:46 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge ordered a former student who opened fire at an Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, to remain in custody after a corrections employee said Thursday that he “fist-bumped” her breast.

The former student, who was 13 at the time of the shooting, had been detained since shortly after he opened fire at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25, 2018. He shot a seventh-grade science teacher and another 13-year-old student. The teacher, Jason Seaman, cut the shooting short when he tackled the shooter and pinned him to the ground.

Seaman was shot three times, and the student, Ella Whistler, was shot seven times. No one was killed.

Following his 18th birthday the shooter was due to be released on home detention with GPS monitoring until he turned 21, his attorney, Ben Jaffe, said in court. But after a state corrections employee testified about the fist bump, the shooter was remanded to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center pending a psychological assessment.

The shooter showed a “lack of maturity and a lack of understanding of all of the things that I’d hoped that you would learn,” Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix said.

Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility employee Rayann Jefferis said the shooter “fist-bumped” her breast twice while he was in her office. Jefferis said she didn’t believe the bump was sexual but said it was inappropriate.

Jaffe compared the bump to “goofing off.”

The psychological assessment will be used by the court to reassess the shooter’s future in the criminal justice system.

National News

James Corden arrives at a screening of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," during PaleyFest, Su...

Associated Press

Corden addresses divisive America in final ‘Late Late Show’

James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday’s final episode of CBS’ “ The Late Late Show” to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology. “We started this show with Obama, then Trump and a global pandemic. I’ve watched American change a lot. I’ve watched divisions […]

20 hours ago

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special leg...

Associated Press

NY judges will get more power in setting bail, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Judges in New York will have more discretion to jail people awaiting trial for alleged crimes, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday night, a policy change fiercely resisted by some of her fellow Democrats. The governor held a state Capitol news conference to announce that a “conceptual agreement” had been reached on […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Panel: Florida election law didn’t target Black voters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court upheld a Florida election law Thursday that a lower court had ruled was aimed at suppressing Black voters. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s March 2022 ruling was flawed. The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 split decision that evidence did […]

20 hours ago

FILE - South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks with reporters, Feb. 3, 2007, in Sioux F...

Associated Press

Court unseals search warrant affidavits in Sanford probe

Investigators found that images of nude underage girls were transmitted on an email account they linked to billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, documents unsealed Thursday showed, but they were unable to prove who sent them or where that person was at the time. Sanford’s attorney said in a statement that the newly released documents contain […]

20 hours ago

Owyhee Combined School Vice Principal Lynn Manning John speaks at a press conference outside the Ne...

Associated Press

School ages near toxic plumes as Nevada tribe calls for help

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Cracked windows, a bat colony in the ceiling, spotty heating and close proximity to hazardous contaminants in a long-dilapidated school brought over 100 tribal members to the Nevada Legislature on Thursday, where they said longstanding funding pleas for a new school have been neglected. The public Owyhee Combined School on […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Angie Thomas attends the premiere for "On The Come Up" on day one of the Toronto Internation...

Associated Press

‘The Hate u Give’ author awards student writing scholarship

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Bestselling author Angie Thomas on Thursday surprised a senior at a Mississippi high school with a full-ride scholarship for creative writing to the private university where Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree. Thomas, currently on a new book tour, delivered the news via video. Students cheered as she congratulated Canton High School […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Indiana middle school shooter ordered to stay in custody