Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Corden addresses divisive America in final ‘Late Late Show’

Apr 27, 2023, 8:05 PM | Updated: 9:13 pm

James Corden arrives at a screening of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," during PaleyFest, Su...

James Corden arrives at a screening of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," during PaleyFest, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday’s final episode of CBS’ “ The Late Late Show” to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.

“We started this show with Obama, then Trump and a global pandemic. I’ve watched America change a lot. I’ve watched divisions grow and I’ve felt a sense of negativity boil over,” said the host. He asked his audience to “remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life it has always been a place of optimism. … Yes, it has flaws but show me a place that doesn’t. Show me a person that doesn’t.

“Just because somebody disagrees with you it doesn’t make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different. There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy. If you do, it’s out there. That’s all this show has ever been about,” he said.

Corden announced one year ago that he would be ending his late-night show after eight seasons, citing a desire to return to his native UK to be closer to family and loved ones. His parents were seated in the audience for the final taping, and his sisters, he joked, were in town too —- but at a bar instead.

Also Thursday CBS aired a primetime special called “The Last Last Late Late Show Special” featuring taped segments with Tom Cruise (where they performed stunts and sang a duet of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King”) and Adele, where they taped a final Carpool Karaoke segment.

Corden reminded the singer that she has an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar and wondered if she would ever actively pursue a Tony Award. “You have the EGO” he said.

“I really don’t think that that is ever gonna happen. I would never write a musical or anything like that because I (expletive) hate musicals,” said Adele to laughter. “I also think the EGO suits me better.”

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell were Corden’s final guests. Styles has been a frequent visitor to the show, and has even guest-hosted twice. He’s been game for a number of taped bits with Corden including the time the host directed a music video for Styles’ song “Daylight” for just $300 and when the musician took part in a more than 11-minute segment featuring a UK Vs. US dodgeball game where Corden, Styles, “Games of Thrones” actor James Bradley and Benedict Cumberbatch faced off against players including Michelle Obama, Mila Kunis, Kate Hudson, Lena Waithe, and Melissa McCarthy.

“As a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you,” Styles told Corden. “On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space to me always as a friend.” He added that he was ’”selfishly very excited that you’re coming home.” Styles, Corden and Ferrell then embraced in a group hug.

There were also goodbyes from the other late night hosts. Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman all appeared in a pre-taped segment with Corden. They joked that since Corden was ending his show, they could each call dibs on one of his segments.

They all chose Carpool Karaoke, referencing Corden’s most popular sketch where he drives around Los Angeles with celebrities and sing songs. Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder and Chris Martin are a few of his Carpool Karaoke passengers. The segment was such a hit that it spun-off into its own series for Apple. Corden only appeared in the debut episode with Will Smith in the car.

Corden closed out the night by playing a piano and singing a song with the crew and staff gathered around the stage. “Part of me thinks I should stay here forever but deep in my heart I just know,” Corden sang. “No more shows to be showing, it’s time I was going, It’s time. Thanks for watching, that’s our show.”

National News

Associated Press

Prince’s Trust gala draws plenty of celebrities, donations

NEW YORK (AP) — The star-studded Prince’s Trust Global Gala raised more than $1.7 million Thursday night at Casa Cipriani in New York City, as a wide range of grantees — past and present — explained how King Charles III’s charity has improved their lives. “Luther” star Idris Elba revealed that without a grant from […]

29 minutes ago

From left, Prince Dwumfour, Nicole Teliano and Peter Ezechukwu walk near the scene of the fatal sho...

Associated Press

A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Nicole Teliano used to play games on her phone in the mayor’s office while her mother worked down the hall several evenings a month, tending to the tedious, often acrimonious task of serving in local government. The 11-year-old girl didn’t mind sharing her mother, Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, with the nearly […]

1 day ago

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to a question during the Kentucky gubernat...

Associated Press

Rising GOP star embroiled in tough Kentucky primary fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Flagged as a rising Republican star who worked for Mitch McConnell and pitched Donald Trump’s campaign to Black voters, Daniel Cameron could have taken a cautious approach and run for reelection as attorney general. Instead, he took a career-defining risk by plunging into Kentucky’s competitive race for governor against a popular […]

1 day ago

FILE - Dancers participate in the Gathering Of Nations Pow Wow at Tingley Coliseum, Friday, April 2...

Associated Press

Largest powwow draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are gathering in New Mexico for what organizers bill as the largest powwow in North America. The annual Gathering of Nations kicks off Friday with a colorful procession of Native American and Indigenous dancers from around the world moving to the beat of traditional drums as […]

1 day ago

Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, holds a stack of papers at hi...

Associated Press

Vermont forms reconciliation panel after eugenics apology

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — Two years ago, the Vermont Legislature apologized to all Vermonters and their families who were harmed by state-sanctioned eugenics policies that started in the early 1900s and led to institutionalizations and sterilizations, targeting Native Americans, French Canadians and disabled and poor people. Legislators also vowed to do more. Now the state […]

1 day ago

FILE - Big Freedia performs on the Congo Square Stage during Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds in New O...

Associated Press

Music takes over New Orleans as Jazz Fest 2023 kicks off

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — This year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival begins its two-weekend run on Friday, filling the air with the sounds of R&B, rock ‘n roll, Zydeco, pop, blues, country, rap, gospel — and of course jazz. Music fans will converge on the Fair Grounds Race Course when gates open at 11 […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Corden addresses divisive America in final ‘Late Late Show’