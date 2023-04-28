Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Prince’s Trust gala draws plenty of celebrities, donations

Apr 28, 2023, 12:20 AM | Updated: 12:44 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — The star-studded Prince’s Trust Global Gala raised more than $1.7 million Thursday night at Casa Cipriani in New York City, as a wide range of grantees — past and present — explained how King Charles III’s charity has improved their lives.

“Luther” star Idris Elba revealed that without a grant from The Prince’s Trust when he was 17, he would not have been able to join the National Youth Music Theatre, which launched his career.

“One thing The Prince’s Trust gave me was confidence,” said Elba, who mingled among celebrities including actress Sienna Miller, supermodels Kate Moss and Winnie Harlow and fashion designers Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors among others. “It gave me the confidence to believe in what I do, who I am and what I can be.”

The Prince’s Trust hopes to offer that kind of support in the United States, where it plans to further expand this year.

“His Majesty couldn’t be with us this evening – I know he wanted to be,” said Charlotte Mensah, owner of the Hairlounge salon in London and a past grantee of The Prince’s Trust.

“He has something next week,” joked Mensah, referring to King Charles III’s coronation on May 6.

In a letter to the gala’s attendees, read by Mensah, King Charles III said he could not have dreamed The Prince’s Trust would have expanded to 23 countries when he launched it in 1976 with his severance pay from the Royal Navy.

“I am thrilled to say that it has now worked with over 1 million young people, helping them to start careers, launch businesses and reengage with education,” King Charles III wrote. “I am enormously inspired by the determination and commitment of young people.”

Will Straw, CEO of The Prince’s Trust International, told The Associated Press that the charity’s mission is as essential as ever.

“This year, we’ll support around 100,000 young people directly around the world, helping them gain the skills for meaningful work,” Straw said. “And this is so important because young people have been hit so hard economically by the pandemic.”

The International Labor Organization and others have highlighted a gap between the skills that employers need and those young people gain during their education, he said.

“Something’s missing,” Straw said. “But all around the world, our programs are closing that gap.”

Greece’s Crown Prince Pavlos said he has seen what The Prince’s Trust accomplished in his homeland and is hopeful it can succeed on the same level in the U.S., where he now lives.

“We have so much capacity in America for people to help entrepreneurially, but we also have a lot of people in need,” he said. “This can be a real stronghold for The Prince’s Trust.”

British singer Rita Ora stepped in to perform at the Global Gala Thursday night after original host Lionel Richie had to travel to the United Kingdom to prepare his performance for the king’s forthcoming coronation.

Ora, who performed her new single “Praising You” in public for the first time, said she was happy to show her support for the cause.

“It’s everything I believe in,” she said. “I think the truth really lies in the results and that’s why I back it.” ____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

National News

From left, Prince Dwumfour, Nicole Teliano and Peter Ezechukwu walk near the scene of the fatal sho...

Associated Press

A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Nicole Teliano used to play games on her phone in the mayor’s office while her mother worked down the hall several evenings a month, tending to the tedious, often acrimonious task of serving in local government. The 11-year-old girl didn’t mind sharing her mother, Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, with the nearly […]

1 day ago

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responds to a question during the Kentucky gubernat...

Associated Press

Rising GOP star embroiled in tough Kentucky primary fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Flagged as a rising Republican star who worked for Mitch McConnell and pitched Donald Trump’s campaign to Black voters, Daniel Cameron could have taken a cautious approach and run for reelection as attorney general. Instead, he took a career-defining risk by plunging into Kentucky’s competitive race for governor against a popular […]

1 day ago

FILE - Dancers participate in the Gathering Of Nations Pow Wow at Tingley Coliseum, Friday, April 2...

Associated Press

Largest powwow draws Indigenous dancers to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are gathering in New Mexico for what organizers bill as the largest powwow in North America. The annual Gathering of Nations kicks off Friday with a colorful procession of Native American and Indigenous dancers from around the world moving to the beat of traditional drums as […]

1 day ago

Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, holds a stack of papers at hi...

Associated Press

Vermont forms reconciliation panel after eugenics apology

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — Two years ago, the Vermont Legislature apologized to all Vermonters and their families who were harmed by state-sanctioned eugenics policies that started in the early 1900s and led to institutionalizations and sterilizations, targeting Native Americans, French Canadians and disabled and poor people. Legislators also vowed to do more. Now the state […]

1 day ago

FILE - Big Freedia performs on the Congo Square Stage during Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds in New O...

Associated Press

Music takes over New Orleans as Jazz Fest 2023 kicks off

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — This year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival begins its two-weekend run on Friday, filling the air with the sounds of R&B, rock ‘n roll, Zydeco, pop, blues, country, rap, gospel — and of course jazz. Music fans will converge on the Fair Grounds Race Course when gates open at 11 […]

1 day ago

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures showsRyan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene f...

Associated Press

Summer Movies: Indy, Barbie, ‘Fast X’ zooming to theaters

The stakes are always high in the summer movie season. But even in a schedule that has heavyweights like Indiana Jones, Ariel, Ethan Hunt and Dominic Toretto vying for box office supremacy, the biggest, funniest showdown is happening on July 21. On that fateful Friday, cinephiles will be faced with a difficult choice: Greta Gerwig’s […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Prince’s Trust gala draws plenty of celebrities, donations