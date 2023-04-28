Close
LOCAL NEWS

‘It’s just been a horrible nightmare’: Search intensifies for missing Skagit County woman

Apr 28, 2023, 6:42 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for 25-year-old Mikayla Standridge for almost a week.

According to the sheriff’s office and Standridge’s family, she was trying to call 911 for help around 5 a.m. on April 21; however, when she was finally connected to dispatch, her phone died. When the police came to the area the call came from, she was nowhere to be found.

But sheriff’s deputies aren’t the only ones conducting this search. Standridge’s family and friends have been out searching the area as well.

“We just want you to know that you are loved. Very, very much,” Mardi Marton, her aunt and organizer of the search party, said.

“It’s just been a horrible nightmare our family has gone through,” said Angela Anderson, one of her aunts a part of the search party.

Marton has also been handing out flyers with a description of what Standridge was last seen in. She has also put her personal number on every flyer and asking if anyone has seen anything to call or text her.

“Text me, call me, send me picture. I’ll drop what I’m doing and come if I know it’s her,” Marton said.

Lt. Jeff Willard with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says they have searched the area and the Skagit River for Standridge. He said they have had boats from East County Water and Rescue search the river the past few days. They have even used drones and a helicopter in their search. He said the Skagit River at first glance looks calm, but once out on the water, it can present its own challenges.

“So, the river presents weird challenges for us. We have specific equipment designed to navigate the river to look for people, to find people. And we are going use all of those assets on this search,” Willard said.

While this has been a tough time for the family, they continue to hold on to hope.

“We just want you to come home. We love you. I want you to know that. Don’t let anybody keep you from your family,” Marton said.

“We all want her home,” Anderson said.

If anyone has any information on where Standridge is, they are urged to call the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Marton also asks anyone who knows anything to call her as well. Her number is 360-488-3111.

