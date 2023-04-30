Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Army identifies 3 soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Apr 29, 2023, 5:18 PM

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Atta...

In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fly over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, on June 3, 2019. The U.S. Army says two Army helicopters similar to the ones in this picture crashed Thursday, April 27, 2023, near Healy, Alaska, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth. The helicopters were returning from a training flight to Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks. (Cameron Roxberry/U.S. Army via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Cameron Roxberry/U.S. Army via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Army identified on Saturday the three soldiers who were killed when two helicopters collided in Alaska while returning from a training mission.

The helicopters were headed to Fort Wainwright from a mission in the Donnelly Training Area when they crashed at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Healy.

The U.S. Army announced Friday that it has grounded aviation units for training after 12 soldiers died within the last month in helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky.

“The move grounds all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions, until they complete the required training,” the Army said in a statement.

Killed in Thursday’s crash were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, New York; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah.

A fourth soldier was injured and was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was listed in stable condition. He was not identified Saturday.

“The battalion is devastated and mourning the loss of three of our best,” said Lt. Col. Matthew C. Carlsen, the 1-25th AB commander. Their loss can’t be compared to the suffering felt by the soldiers’ families, he said.

“The entire team has come together to focus our thoughts, prayers, and actions to provide and sustain them with whatever comfort and support they need at this time, and I promise that this will continue long into the future,” he said.

A Safety Investigation Team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, based at Fort Novosel, Alabama, is leading the safety investigation, officials said in an email.

Department of Defense instructions and Army regulations prohibit the investigators from releasing any information to the public concerning the causes, analysis or internal recommendations, the statement said.

“The loss of these Soldiers is devastating and is being felt by family, friends and military communities across Alaska,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “The families of Fort Wainwright and 1-25 are as strong a team as I’ve ever seen. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the fallen.”

Local News

May day...

L.B. Gilbert

May Day rally hosted outside Federal Building advocating for workers rights

May Day rallies are taking place around Seattle today, with an official march organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRCO).

12 hours ago

paid sick and safe time...

Frank Sumrall

Paid sick, safe time now permanent for Seattle app-based workers

Seattle became the first city in the nation to implement permanent paid sick and safe time benefits for app-based gig workers.

12 hours ago

governor...

L.B. Gilbert

Who’s next for WA Governor? Top candidates to follow a decade of Inslee

Of the near-900 responders, 35% picked Dammeier, compared to 21% for Ferguson and 7% for Constantine and Franz.

12 hours ago

inslee...

L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee announces he won’t seek 4th term

Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday morning that he would not be seeking re-election after serving three consecutive terms.

12 hours ago

Aerosmith...

L.B. Gilbert

Aerosmith announces farewell tour with stop at Climate Pledge Arena

Rock legends Aerosmith just announced the dates for their new "Peace Out" Tour, with a stop at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

12 hours ago

weather...

Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News

Cooler Monday on tap before 70-degree heat returns for next two days

After a warm weekend highlighted where some areas touched 80 degrees, Monday will bring cooler, cloudier weather to much of the region,

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Army identifies 3 soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash