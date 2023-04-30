Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Machado leads 11-HR Mexico City slugfest, Padres top Giants

Apr 29, 2023, 7:19 PM | Updated: 7:24 pm

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San F...

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MEXICO CITY (AP) — Manny Machado put San Diego ahead in the seventh inning with his second homer and the 11th of the night, and the San Diego Padres outslugged the San Francisco Giants 16-11 Saturday night in Major League Baseball’s first game in Mexico City.

Nelson Cruz, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis and Xander Bogaerts also went deep for the Padres, who outhomered the Giants 6-5 and outhit them 17-13 in the thin air of Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, which opened in 2019. At 7,349 feet above sea level, this two-game series is the highest elevation for big league games. MLB’s previous regular-season trips to Mexico were for games in Monterrey.

San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford, Lamonte Wade Jr. and Mitch Haniger homered off Joe Musgrove. Blake Sabol hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Steven Wilson that tied the score 10-10, and David Villar homered five pitches later.

That lead didn’t last long against the Padres, who were the home team and scored in seven of eight innings in which they batted.

Before a crowd of 19,611, Tatis doubled off Tyler Rogers (0-1) and Machado hit his fourth home run of the season. The Padres tacked on four more runs in the eighth, when Trent Grisham hit a two-run double and Cruz had a two-run single.

Cruz went 5 for 6 with four RBIs and became the oldest player to homer for the Padres when he went deep leading off the third inning against Sean Manaea. Cruz was 42 years, 302 days, surpassing Rickey Henderson at 42 years, 283 days on Oct. 4, 2001.

Soto and Bogaerts homered on consecutive pitches from Jakob Junis in the fourth, and Tatis and Machado went deep in a three-pitch span against Junis in the fifth. After every home run, the Padres celebrated by topping the hitter with a green, red, white and black sombrero that Tatis picked up during promotional events Friday.

Bogaerts became the first player to homer in regular-season games in four countries, adding to his previous drives in the U.S., Canada and England.

Tom Cogrove (1-0), a 26-year-old left-hander who played at Manhattan College, won in his major league debut in the seventh for the Padres. He relieved in the seventh with a runner at third and retired Joc Pederson on a groundout.

Thairo Estrada had four hits, and Estrada and Haniger each drove in three runs.

San Francisco wore black jerseys with “Los Gigantes” across the chest while San Diego was in its Nike City Connect uniforms of pink, gold and green on white.

The Giants trailed 3-0 and 5-2, went ahead 8-5 with a six-run fourth and fell behind 9-8 in the fifth. After holding the Padres scoreless for the only time in the sixth inning, the Giants took an 11-10 lead in the seventh.

Manaea allowed five runs and five hits in just two innings, and Musgrove gave up seven runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: IF/OF Brandon Dion was recalled from Triple-A El Paso as the team´s 27th man for the series.

Giants: IF/OF Brett Wisely was added to the roster as the 27th player for the Mexico series. Wisely, in 12 Triple-A games, is batting .304 with eight RBIs…Brandon Crawford left the game against the Padres with right calf tightness.

UP NEXT

RHP Yu Darvish (1-2, 3.00 ERA) is set to start Sunday for the Padres and RHP Alex Cobb (1-1, 1.91 ERA) for the Giants.

___

AP MLB: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

World

FILE - A worker walks next to a pile of sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions in ...

Associated Press

UN agency suspends food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray amid theft

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations food relief agency has suspended aid deliveries to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region amid an internal investigation into the theft of food meant for hungry people, according to four humanitarian workers. The World Food Program is responsible for delivering food from the U.N. and other partners to Tigray, the […]

11 hours ago

Fire and smoke raise after artillery shelling near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles be...

Associated Press

Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 25, damages homes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days early Monday, damaging buildings and wounding at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad but failing to hit Kyiv, officials said. Air raid sirens began blaring across the capital at about 3:45 a.m., followed by the […]

11 hours ago

Pupils from Hill House School in London, play on the grass in front of the now Saatchi Gallery, whe...

Associated Press

Name etched in gold, King Charles’ school remembers him

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III hasn’t even been crowned yet, but his name is already etched on the walls of Hill House School in London. A wooden slab just inside the front door records Nov. 7, 1956, as the day the future king enrolled at Hill House, alongside other notable dates in the school’s […]

11 hours ago

Violinist Adrianna Forbes-Dorant, 17, takes part in a rehearsal with the Brixton Chamber Orchestra ...

Associated Press

UK’s diverse communities ambivalent about king’s coronation

LONDON (AP) — Musician Deronne White is ready to play on King Charles III’s coronation day. The flautist and his fellow young musicians aren’t playing anything regal or solemn — they’re planning to parade through south London’s streets entertaining crowds with an uplifting “coronation carnival” set mixing gospel, jazz, grime, disco and rap. There’ll even […]

1 day ago

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez be...

Associated Press

Case details Sinaloa cartel’s fentanyl-fueled evolution

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán serving a life sentence, his sons steered the family business into fentanyl, establishing a network of labs churning out massive quantities of the cheap, deadly drug that they smuggled into the U.S., prosecutors revealed in a recent indictment. Although Guzmán’s trial revolved around […]

1 day ago

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton delivers a speech to discuss a subject titled ''M...

Associated Press

US ex-security adviser calls for closer ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former U.S. national security adviser called for deeper interaction between his country and Taiwan during a visit Saturday to the self-ruled island, which has seen increasing military threats from China. John Bolton, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, said at a pro-Taiwan independence event in Taipei that national security […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Machado leads 11-HR Mexico City slugfest, Padres top Giants