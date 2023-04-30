Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

DNA ties man who died in prison to 1984 NJ killing, AG says

Apr 30, 2023, 8:09 AM | Updated: 9:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say DNA evidence has proven that a man who died in prison several years ago was responsible for the 1984 murder of a 19-year-old woman whose body wasn’t found for more than a decade after she disappeared from her family home in New Jersey.

The state attorney general and the Mercer County prosecutor’s office last week announced what they called “the conclusive identification” of Nathaniel Harvey, formerly of East Windsor, as the person responsible for the sexual assault and murder of Donna Macho.

Macho, 19, went missing from the East Windsor home where she resided with her parents and sisters on or about Feb. 26, 1984. A Boy Scout troop leader found her skeletal remains in a wooded area in Cranbury on April 2, 1995, and her identity was confirmed by dental records.

Around the time she disappeared, Harvey was arrested in several sexual assaults as well as an unrelated murder. Authorities said he was identified early on as a possible suspect in Macho’s murder “but investigative leads dissipated and the case went cold.”

“During the commission of his crimes, prosecutors say Harvey typically entered unlocked homes, where he would hold captive and rape young women,” authorities alleged.

DNA tests on evidence from the victim’s bedroom could not be matched with a specific person, but tests with current DNA technology matched it to Harvey “and determined that his DNA was the only DNA evidence in the room that should not have been present,” authorities said.

Macho’s body was found in a wooded area by a farm where Harvey briefly worked around the time of her disappearance, and her vehicle was found abandoned by a nearby sewer plant, within walking distance of Harvey’s home, authorities said.

Harvey was sentenced to death and later to life in prison in the 1985 rape and murder of a Plainsboro woman but maintained his innocence for three decades and was awaiting a third trial in the case. He was incarcerated from the time of his 1985 arrest until his death in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton in November 2020, authorities said.

His former attorney, Eric Kleiner, said there was no evidence connecting his client to the 1985 murder “other than Harvey did a lot of bad things.” He declined comment on the announcement on Macho’s slaying but cautioned that the evidence should be carefully scrutinized given the troubled history of Harvey’s conviction.

“There’s a lot of problems with everything having to do with Harvey,” he said, NJ Advance Media for NJ.com reported.

Macho worked as a legal secretary and was hoping to make a career in modeling. Julie Burger, who was 14 when her older sister disappeared, told NJ Advance Media for NJ.com that the case “destroyed my family, the searching, the looking, the wondering.”

Speaking publicly about the case for the first time, she said the family hired “private investigators, trackers, psychics” in an effort to find the person responsible.

“We spent all the money we had,” said Burger, now a resident of Texas. “We still thought that somehow, maybe she was still alive. Maybe she was just hurt, or somebody was holding her. … I’m glad the case is closed, and it was him. But I feel he got away with it.”

National News

Associated Press

Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fourteen-year-olds in Wisconsin could serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants under a bill circulated for cosponsors Monday by a pair of Republican state lawmakers. Under current law, only workers age 18 and above can serve alcohol to customers in Wisconsin. The bill would broaden that to workers ages […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

20 California condors in Arizona, Utah died from avian flu

PHOENIX (AP) — Twenty California condors in northern Arizona and southern Utah have died since March and half of the endangered birds tested positive for a strain of avian flu, according to authorities. Four condors are still receiving supportive care and have shown improvement, but wildlife officials told The Arizona Republic that they’re worried the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Striking writers walk the picket line outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2...

Associated Press

Explainer: What’s behind looming Hollywood writers’ strike?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing 11,500 writers of film, television and other entertainment forms could go on strike as soon as Tuesday. It would be the first writers’ strike — and the first Hollywood strike of any kind — in 15 years. Here’s a look at the storylines the fight has spawned. THE […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico mom sentenced for tossing baby in trash bin

A New Mexico teenage mother was sentenced Monday to a mandatory 18 years in prison for tossing her newborn son into a trash bin behind a shopping center, but a state district judge cited mental health concerns and the defendant’s age in suspending two years of the punishment. Jurors convicted Alexis Avila, 19, of child […]

12 hours ago

File - A sign is displayed at a branch of Signature Bank in New York, Monday, March 13, 2023. Signa...

Associated Press

FDIC recommends overhauling US insurance deposit system

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is recommending the U.S. rethink its decades-old policy of insuring up to $250,000 in bank deposits and replace it with an overhaul that would allow regulators to cover higher amounts on a “targeted” basis. The proposed change appears to openly acknowledge that the FDIC is looking […]

12 hours ago

The Michigan State Police exit the Adams Township Hall after executing a search warrant, Oct. 29, 2...

Associated Press

Michigan clerk who doubts election results faces recall

DETROIT (AP) — A small-town clerk accused of improperly handling voting equipment after casting doubt on President Joe Biden’s election victory faces a recall election Tuesday in one of Michigan’s most conservative counties. Stephanie Scott ran unopposed as a Republican first-time candidate when she was chosen in the same November 2020 election to handle the […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

DNA ties man who died in prison to 1984 NJ killing, AG says