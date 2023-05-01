Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Calm in the wake of 3rd bank failure

Apr 30, 2023, 8:43 PM | Updated: May 1, 2023, 5:22 am

A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securit...

A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, May 1, 2023, in Tokyo. Shares advanced Monday in Tokyo and Sydney while most Asian markets were closed for May 1 holidays. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Early Wall Street trading is relatively subdued Monday in the wake of the third U.S. bank failure in less than two months.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials shifted between small gains and losses, essentially unchanged before the opening bell.

There are banking holidays around the globe Monday limiting some trading, but early reaction to the seizure of troubled First Republic Bank, which was sold on Monday to JPMorgan Chase Bank, appears orderly.

San Francisco-based First Republic, once highly respected because of it’s wealthy client base, came under signficant strain due to surging interest rates. It invested in usually safe long-term bonds that can lose value when rates climb if they are sold before they mature. Many of the bank’s wealthy clients pulled their money First Republic after the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature banks, creating a modern day bank run. First Republic becomes the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history, behind only Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also taken over by JPMorgan.

First Republic’s stock closed at $3.51 on Friday, a fraction of the roughly $170 a share it traded for a year ago. On Monday, it fell another 45% to $1.90 a share in premarket trading before shares were halted. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s shares gained nearly 4% to $143.44 a share.

In Asian trading Monday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.9% to 29,123.18 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 0.5% to 7,344.20. Other markets in the region were closed as were European markets.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, clinching a second straight winning month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7% to 12,226.58.

Most companies so far this reporting season have beaten expectations, though they were modest given forecasts that the economy may tip into recession as it slows under the weight of higher interest rates meant to get inflation under control.

It’s another earnings-heavy week for Wall Street, with Apple, Pfizer, Ford and Starbucks among the companies reporting results in the coming days.

Based on recent economic reports, traders are betting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again at a meeting next week and possibly again in June.

A report on Friday said the inflation measure that the Fed prefers to use came in close to expectations for March, but is well above the target. Also, wages rose more during the first three months of the year than economists expected, potentially keeping inflation more entrenched.

The Fed has raised its key overnight interest rate to its highest level since 2007, up from its record low, following a barrage of hikes since early last year. Together, they’ve already slowed the economy’s growth down to an estimated 1.1% annual rate at the start of this year.

They’ve also caused cracks in the banking system.

The Federal Reserve released a report Friday blaming the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on a combination of poor bank management, weakened regulations and lax government supervision.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil tumbled $1.69 to $75.09 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $2.02 on Friday.

Brent crude, the standard for pricing for international trading, shed $1.58 to $78.75 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 136.84 Japanese yen from 136.24 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1010.

——

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

National News

FILE - A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020. Packers Sani...

Associated Press

Firm that hired kids to clean meat plants keeps losing work

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The slaughterhouse cleaning company that was found to be employing more than 100 children to help sanitize dangerous razor-sharp cutting equipment like bone saws has continued to lose contracts with the major meat producers since the investigation became public last fall. For its part, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI as […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A bride who had just got married was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said. Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fourteen-year-olds in Wisconsin could serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants under a bill circulated for cosponsors Monday by a pair of Republican state lawmakers. Under current law, only workers age 18 and above can serve alcohol to customers in Wisconsin. The bill would broaden that to workers ages […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

20 California condors in Arizona, Utah died from avian flu

PHOENIX (AP) — Twenty California condors in northern Arizona and southern Utah have died since March and half of the endangered birds tested positive for a strain of avian flu, according to authorities. Four condors are still receiving supportive care and have shown improvement, but wildlife officials told The Arizona Republic that they’re worried the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Striking writers walk the picket line outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2...

Associated Press

Explainer: What’s behind looming Hollywood writers’ strike?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing 11,500 writers of film, television and other entertainment forms could go on strike as soon as Tuesday. It would be the first writers’ strike — and the first Hollywood strike of any kind — in 15 years. Here’s a look at the storylines the fight has spawned. THE […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico mom sentenced for tossing baby in trash bin

A New Mexico teenage mother was sentenced Monday to a mandatory 18 years in prison for tossing her newborn son into a trash bin behind a shopping center, but a state district judge cited mental health concerns and the defendant’s age in suspending two years of the punishment. Jurors convicted Alexis Avila, 19, of child […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Stock market today: Calm in the wake of 3rd bank failure