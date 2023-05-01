Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Name etched in gold, King Charles’ school remembers him

May 1, 2023, 12:26 AM

Pupils from Hill House School in London, play on the grass in front of the now Saatchi Gallery, whe...

Pupils from Hill House School in London, play on the grass in front of the now Saatchi Gallery, where Britain's King Charles III played sport as a pupil, Thursday, April 20, 2023. King Charles III hasn’t even been crowned yet, but his name is already etched on the walls of Hill House School in London. A wooden slab just inside the front door records Nov. 7, 1956, as the day the future king enrolled at Hill House alongside other notable dates in the school’s 72-year history. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LONDON (AP) — King Charles III hasn’t even been crowned yet, but his name is already etched on the walls of Hill House School in London.

A wooden slab just inside the front door records Nov. 7, 1956, as the day the future king enrolled at Hill House, alongside other notable dates in the school’s 72-year history. There is a photograph of staff welcoming the then Prince Charles on his first day of school, and another of the 7-year-old boy getting into a Ford Zephyr with his bodyguard for the short trip back to Buckingham Palace.

To say Hill House is proud of its royal connection as Charles prepares for the coronation ceremony on May 6 would be an understatement.

“It’s just so fun to think the king went to our school,” said 11-year-old Lola Stewart. “Like, he’s worn our uniform. He’s probably been in this room. It’s just very exciting knowing that.”

Charles, the first U.K. monarch to be educated outside the palace walls, began his school career at Hill House, although he spent less than a year there before moving on to Cheam, an elite boarding school in the countryside west of London. Hill House, a family-run primary school in London’s tony Knightsbridge neighborhood is just a stone’s throw from the luxury department store Harrods and a short drive from Buckingham Palace.

But the future king was treated like anyone else, wearing the school uniform with a burnished gold jumper and walking through the streets to the nearby sports field without a bodyguard, though the headmaster’s wife was nearby.

Blessed with anonymity, Charles flourished, said Richard Townend, the son of the school’s founder who attended Hill House at the same time, though he was a few years older. The school focused — and still does — on giving students a broad range of experiences in sport, art, music and drama, alongside more academic pursuits.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, made a “leap of faith” when they enrolled Charles at Hill House because until then royal children had been educated by tutors, Townend said.

“My father was summoned to tea with the queen in Buckingham Palace. So, of course, he went and met with the queen and she grilled him as I understand it,” he said. “And at the end she said, ‘I think this is the right school for Charles to go to.’ It was a simple as that.”

But why Hill House?

“I think it was just the general wackiness of the place,” said Townend, whose family still operates the school, which costs up to 19,800 pounds ($24,575) a year.

The main school, housed in a three-story red brick building, is something of a living monument to the traditions of English private schools — Harry Potter without robes and broomsticks.

The walls are plastered with huge wooden plaques engraved with the names of head boys and girls and winners of contests. Old wooden skis and a racing oar frame the door to the music room. An Olympic flag hangs in the entryway, a souvenir of Townend’s father’s work on the 1948 London Games.

All pupils learn to swim. Music and art are stressed. French lessons begin in the first year of school, known as reception.

Townend’s father — remembered throughout the school as Col. Townend — founded Hill House in 1951 to provide an English education to the children of London’s burgeoning international community. After serving in the army during World War II, he believed that bringing children from many countries together at a young age was the path to peace, Townend said.

“This was his great passion,” he said. “He wanted to have this international school in which all the children would mix with each other and understand that though children are different, they are all basically the same, they’re all similar, and in this way build a more peaceful world.”

But it is also an unapologetically English school.

When the school choir, which includes children from Azerbaijan, Japan and Finland as well as Britain, was asked to sing the patriotic hymn “Jerusalem,” the kids belted it out. They didn’t need a sheet with the words.

“And did those feet in ancient times Walk upon England’s mountains green And was the holy lamb of God On England’s pleasant pastures seen,’’ they sang with gusto.

Townend himself looked horrified when asked if the U.K., a multicultural, multiethnic nation of 67 million, still needs a monarchy in the 21st century.

“Absolutely,’’ he said. “Can you imagine if we had a president like you had in America recently or in some of the other countries? No. You need a figurehead who is above politics, who is a focus for all sorts of enthusiasms.”

The kids, too, are anxiously awaiting the coronation — particularly the big moment when the crown is placed on Charles’ head.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone all together — all the country celebrating and watching it or going to see it … and seeing the country unify because of such an important event,” said James Harris, 13. “It’s a really important symbol of our country.’’

___

Follow AP’s coverage of King Charles III at https://apnews.com/hub/king-charles-iii

World

FILE - A worker walks next to a pile of sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions in ...

Associated Press

UN agency suspends food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray amid theft

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations food relief agency has suspended aid deliveries to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region amid an internal investigation into the theft of food meant for hungry people, according to four humanitarian workers. The World Food Program is responsible for delivering food from the U.N. and other partners to Tigray, the […]

10 hours ago

Fire and smoke raise after artillery shelling near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles be...

Associated Press

Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 25, damages homes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days early Monday, damaging buildings and wounding at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad but failing to hit Kyiv, officials said. Air raid sirens began blaring across the capital at about 3:45 a.m., followed by the […]

10 hours ago

Violinist Adrianna Forbes-Dorant, 17, takes part in a rehearsal with the Brixton Chamber Orchestra ...

Associated Press

UK’s diverse communities ambivalent about king’s coronation

LONDON (AP) — Musician Deronne White is ready to play on King Charles III’s coronation day. The flautist and his fellow young musicians aren’t playing anything regal or solemn — they’re planning to parade through south London’s streets entertaining crowds with an uplifting “coronation carnival” set mixing gospel, jazz, grime, disco and rap. There’ll even […]

1 day ago

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez be...

Associated Press

Case details Sinaloa cartel’s fentanyl-fueled evolution

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán serving a life sentence, his sons steered the family business into fentanyl, establishing a network of labs churning out massive quantities of the cheap, deadly drug that they smuggled into the U.S., prosecutors revealed in a recent indictment. Although Guzmán’s trial revolved around […]

1 day ago

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San F...

Associated Press

Machado leads 11-HR Mexico City slugfest, Padres top Giants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Manny Machado put San Diego ahead in the seventh inning with his second homer and the 11th of the night, and the San Diego Padres outslugged the San Francisco Giants 16-11 Saturday night in Major League Baseball’s first game in Mexico City. Nelson Cruz, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis and Xander Bogaerts […]

2 days ago

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton delivers a speech to discuss a subject titled ''M...

Associated Press

US ex-security adviser calls for closer ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former U.S. national security adviser called for deeper interaction between his country and Taiwan during a visit Saturday to the self-ruled island, which has seen increasing military threats from China. John Bolton, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, said at a pro-Taiwan independence event in Taipei that national security […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Name etched in gold, King Charles’ school remembers him