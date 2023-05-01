Cooler Monday on tap before 70-degree heat returns for next two days

After a warm weekend where some areas touched 80 degrees, Monday will bring cooler, cloudier weather to much of the region, before another warm-up the next two days.

>>Check out the full weekly KIRO 7 Pinpoint Weather forecast

An area of low pressure offshore will continue to influence our weather today, keeping the skies mostly cloudy and our temps cool.

We shouldn’t see many showers today, but a few here and there will pop up and we’ll stay mostly cloudy. Your best bet for showers is closer to the Cascades, where we could also see some more isolated thunderstorm activity. Highs will be in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Tuesday should be warmer and mainly dry with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. In fact, we could get back into the upper-60s and lower-70s, with a high of 71 degrees in Seattle. Look for some morning cloud cover on Wednesday with highs warming again into the lower-70s.

We should see a few more clouds on Thursday but it still looks mainly dry in the mid-60s. We’ll start dry on Friday, but later in the day some pockets of rain will move in. That system will open the door for a cooler weekend in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Each day we should see a few showers, but nothing like a washout. Just spotty springtime showers, with cooler than normal temps.