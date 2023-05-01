Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

‘Cheers’ bar, ‘Tonight Show’ set among TV history at auction

May 1, 2023, 8:29 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DALLAS (AP) — When Johnny Carson retired from “The Tonight Show” after 30 years, one man was determined to make the iconic set part of his burgeoning collection of television memorabilia.

“I would love to say that I convinced him that I was the best guy for the job, but really, if I’m being honest, I had to convince him to save the set at all,” James Comisar said. “He told me he had the tackiest set in Hollywood and who would ever want to see it?”

That set is among a dizzying number of items from Comisar’s collection of props, sets and costumes from beloved television shows that will be sold in early June by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions — from the bar where Sam Malone greeted customers on “Cheers” to the pink confection Barbara Eden wore in “I Dream of Jeannie” to the set from Archie and Edith Bunker’s timeworn living room from “All in the Family.”

Other items on the block when online bidding starts Monday are a tunic worn by Superman in the 1950s TV series, barware from “Mad Men,” tools used to cook meth on “Breaking Bad,” costumes from “Star Trek,” and costumes and props from the 1960s TV series “Batman.” The auction, which features about 1,000 lots, wraps up with live bidding from June 2 to 4 in Dallas.

Comisar — who has been tracking down and preserving television memorabilia since 1989 — had dreamed of creating a museum to house his collection, but when that failed to come together, he decided it was time the items leave the temperature-controlled warehouses where he’s been caring for them.

“I just decided these pieces should go back to the fans and let them enjoy them and then when that good day comes when a TV museum is effectuated, these pieces will be well cared for in the hands of passionate fans and collectors,” said Comisar, 58.

Comisar, who grew up in Los Angeles, said that after school each day he “grabbed my Pop-Tarts and I sat down in front of the TV set” to watch characters who “felt almost like after-school friends.”

After graduating from high school, Comisar became a comedy writer and began spending time on studio lots, where he realized that items from the TV shows he loved were languishing, with no system in place to save or archive them. He said that when shows went off the air, props would be sold or thrown away, or end up back in the costume department for rent.

He said the bar from “Cheers,” complete with the names of the show’s stars carved into it, was in studio storage with a dead skunk in it when he acquired it.

The collection that Comisar has curated includes so many different shows that there’s something there to appeal to everyone, said Joshua Benesh, Heritage’s chief strategy officer.

The collection, he said, also stands out for the way Comisar put it together. “James was out there in the field, in the wild, piecing properties together and discovering things that didn’t have value at the time,” he said.

Benesh said though that in recent years, the entertainment memorabilia market “has come alive.”

“We now understand just how rare some of these things are and how fundamental to our collective popular culture they are,” Benesh said. “These characters are iconic. They’ve become part of the fabric of who we are.”

National News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to the verdict in her trial on March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. In...

Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow denied attorneys’ fees in ski crash lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup the attorneys’ fees she paid to successfully defend herself against a lawsuit from a 76-year-old retired optometrist who claimed she was at fault for crashing into him at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016. In a final judgment published on Saturday, a Utah judge […]

10 hours ago

File - Nevin Overmiller, 78, walks a KFC food delivery to a customer's door while delivering for Ub...

Associated Press

Attacks on delivery drivers add fears among gig workers

NEW YORK (AP) — A homeowner kidnapped and sexually assaulted while making a DoorDash delivery to a hotel. Ride-hailing and food delivery companies say such violent episodes are exceedingly rare among the millions of trips completed each week, and point to numerous safety measures they have taken over the years. But the three attacks, which […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine expanded abortion access up for debate, passage likely

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal that would give Maine one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country came up for debate Monday while passage seemed all but assured because of Democratic control of the state’s legislature. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has proposed changing the state’s standard to permit women to get abortions […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Massachusetts deputy chief indicted on child rape charge

A former Massachusetts deputy police chief is being charged with the rape of a child that occurred when he was a school resource officer nearly 20 years ago, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office announced Monday. Former Hopkinton Deputy Chief of Police, John “Jay” Porter, 54, has been indicted by a grand jury on three […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee won’t seek 4th term

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee, a Democrat who sought to make the state a leader on progressive policies from climate change to gun violence prevention, said Monday he will not seek a fourth term in office. The 72-year-old’s announcement clears the way for younger members of the party to run, most notably Attorney […]

10 hours ago

FILE- Gulls follow a commercial fishing boat as crewmen haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine, i...

Associated Press

Justices to consider case involving fishing boat monitor pay

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will take up the subject of who pays for workers who gather valuable data aboard commercial fishing boats. Justices announced Monday that they will take the case, which stems from a lawsuit by a group of fishermen who want to stop the federal government from making them […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

‘Cheers’ bar, ‘Tonight Show’ set among TV history at auction