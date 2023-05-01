Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Justices to consider case involving fishing boat monitor pay

May 1, 2023, 9:10 AM

FILE- Gulls follow a commercial fishing boat as crewmen haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine, i...

FILE- Gulls follow a commercial fishing boat as crewmen haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine, in this Jan. 17, 2012 file photo. The country’s highest court will take up the subject of who pays for workers who gather data aboard commercial fishing boats. The Supreme Court of the United States announced on Monday, May 1, 2023 that it will take the case, which stems from a lawsuit by a group of fishermen who want to stop the federal government from making them pay for the workers. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will take up the subject of who pays for workers who gather valuable data aboard commercial fishing boats.

Justices announced Monday that they will take the case, which stems from a lawsuit by a group of fishermen who want to stop the federal government from making them pay for the workers. The workers are tasked with collecting data on board fishing vessels to help inform rules and regulations.

The fishermen involved in the lawsuit harvest Atlantic herring, which is a major fishery off the East Coast that supplies both food and bait. Lead plaintiff Loper Bright Enterprises of New Jersey and other fishing groups have said federal rules unfairly require them to pay hundreds of dollars per day to contractors.

“Our way of life is in the hands of these justices, and we hope they will keep our families and our community in mind as they weigh their decision,” said Bill Bright, a New Jersey fisherman and plaintiff in the case.

The high court announced its decision to take the case via an order list that made no comment on the merits of the lawsuit. The fishermen previously lost in lower court rulings. Their lawsuit over fishing monitors is part of a long-standing fight between commercial fishing groups and the federal government over who pays for data collection and regulatory compliance.

Fishermen have argued that Congress never gave federal regulators authority to require the expense of paying for monitors.

Fisheries in the U.S. are regulated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A representative for NOAA declined to comment on the case. The agency does not typically comment on pending litigation.

Attorneys for the fishermen have said the case will directly confront the future of so-called “Chevron deference,” which is a legal principle that compels courts to defer to a federal agency’s interpretation of an unclear law. Conservative groups have long sought to challenge Chevron deference at the Supreme Court level.

The plaintiffs are represented by Cause of Action Institute, which advocates for limited government. They said in their petition to the high court that the monitors “take up valuable space on their vessels and oversee their operations,” and the payments make commercial fishing unsustainably expensive.

“That is an extraordinary imposition that few would tolerate on dry land,” the petition states.

The U.S. haul of Atlantic herring has fallen dramatically in recent years. Fishermen caught more than 100 million pounds of the fish as recently as 2017, but the 2021 catch was less than 11 million pounds. Much of the industry is based in Maine and Massachusetts.

NOAA has described the Atlantic herring stock as “overfished.” Fishermen of herring have been subject to quota cuts for the fish in recent years.

National News

FILE - A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020. Packers Sani...

Associated Press

Firm that hired kids to clean meat plants keeps losing work

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The slaughterhouse cleaning company that was found to be employing more than 100 children to help sanitize dangerous razor-sharp cutting equipment like bone saws has continued to lose contracts with the major meat producers since the investigation became public last fall. For its part, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI as […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A bride who had just got married was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said. Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fourteen-year-olds in Wisconsin could serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants under a bill circulated for cosponsors Monday by a pair of Republican state lawmakers. Under current law, only workers age 18 and above can serve alcohol to customers in Wisconsin. The bill would broaden that to workers ages […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

20 California condors in Arizona, Utah died from avian flu

PHOENIX (AP) — Twenty California condors in northern Arizona and southern Utah have died since March and half of the endangered birds tested positive for a strain of avian flu, according to authorities. Four condors are still receiving supportive care and have shown improvement, but wildlife officials told The Arizona Republic that they’re worried the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Striking writers walk the picket line outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2...

Associated Press

Explainer: What’s behind looming Hollywood writers’ strike?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing 11,500 writers of film, television and other entertainment forms could go on strike as soon as Tuesday. It would be the first writers’ strike — and the first Hollywood strike of any kind — in 15 years. Here’s a look at the storylines the fight has spawned. THE […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico mom sentenced for tossing baby in trash bin

A New Mexico teenage mother was sentenced Monday to a mandatory 18 years in prison for tossing her newborn son into a trash bin behind a shopping center, but a state district judge cited mental health concerns and the defendant’s age in suspending two years of the punishment. Jurors convicted Alexis Avila, 19, of child […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Justices to consider case involving fishing boat monitor pay