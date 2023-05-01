Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mom gets $2M for jail death of intellectually disabled son

May 1, 2023, 2:32 PM

Cheyenna Beauford, left, hugs her mother, Tiffany Marsh, before Marsh speaks at a news conference, ...

Cheyenna Beauford, left, hugs her mother, Tiffany Marsh, before Marsh speaks at a news conference, Monday, May 1, 2023, in downtown Denver, over a settlement reached in the death of Marsh's son while in police custody nearly a decade earlier, in Mesa County, Colo. Mesa County paid $1.6 million and a private health contractor paid $400,000 to settle the case, which stems from a civil rights violation in 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — When Tomas Beauford was arrested after getting into a fight at a group home for intellectually disabled people in 2014, a device he wore around his wrist to help regulate his seizures was confiscated as if it were jewelry when he got to jail, according to a lawsuit filed by his mother. When he refused to take an array of medications there for his epilepsy and mental illness, he was allowed to skip them even though he had the mental capacity of a 5-year-old, the lawsuit said.

Nearly a decade after Beauford was found dead in his cell after allegedly suffering multiple seizures behind bars, lawyers for Tiffany Marsh announced Monday that she won a $2 million settlement with Mesa County and the health care company which the county had hired to provide medical care for people housed at its jail.

Her lawsuit alleged that jail workers did not provide Beauford medical attention after witnessing his seizures during a six-week stay in jail. He was found dead on April 16, 2014, his body on the ground and his head wedged inside the bottom shelf of a desk in his cell, after deputies had witnessed him having seizures in the hours before, according to Marsh’s lawsuit.

“It’s just like they gave up on my kid completely,” said Marsh, who had urged jail staff to try offering her son Sprite or root beer to coax him take his medications, as she had.

One of her lawyers, David Lane, said Beauford, who had an IQ of 52, should never have been put in jail in the first place. He said police should have just diffused the situation at the group home and then allowed staffers to handle things.

“Once the machine gets turned on, stopping the machine is almost impossible,” he said, referring to the criminal justice system.

Under the settlement, no one was disciplined for Beauford’s death, Lane said. The county did not admit any wrongdoing but did agree to place a plaque with Beauford’s photo on it in the lobby of the jail so those who work there will see it every day. The county has also promised to provide annual trainings on inmates who refuse to take medication, intellectually disabled inmates and recognizing and treating seizures.

The current Mesa County sheriff, Todd Rowell, also wrote a letter of apology to Marsh as part of the deal.

“We take our responsibilities seriously and while it may be difficult to find any positive from the loss of a loved one, please know we have examined and will continue to look for ways to improve ourselves, our policies and procedures to make sure that all life is respected and cared for to the best of our ability,” he wrote.

Mesa County agreed to pay $1.6 million under the settlement and Correctional Health Care Companies, Inc., which is now part of Wellpath, paid $400,000.

The county and Wellpath did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the settlement.

National News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 202...

Associated Press

Media coalition challenges gag order again in Idaho slayings

A coalition of news organizations launched an effort to get a gag order lifted in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four students to death.

13 hours ago

This image courtesy of the National Park Service shows University of Miami graduate student Devon F...

Associated Press

Underwater cemetery found off Dry Tortugas National Park

DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — Archeologists have found the remains of a 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery on a submerged island in Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park in the Gulf of Mexico. While only one grave has been identified, historical records indicate dozens of people — mostly U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who had pot vending machine pleads guilty to gun crime

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun charge. Marcellus Cornwell, who has a felony record, admitted that he couldn’t possess guns due to past convictions. He faces up to 10 […]

13 hours ago

In this image from video provided by Nicholas County Schools, Zela Elementary School Principal Jame...

Associated Press

Bear gives West Virginia principal a roaring wake-up call

A black bear gave a West Virginia principal quite the wake-up call when it emerged — growling and roaring — from a dumpster outside an elementary school. Zela Elementary School principal James Marsh was surprised to discover the bear had somehow managed to get inside the dumpster over the weekend even after the school installed […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon secretary of state resigns due to marijuana job

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation on Tuesday amid sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly-paid consultant to a marijuana business. Fagan, a Democrat, apologized on Monday for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page, Preston H...

Associated Press

No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn.. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer who hit Tyre Nichols with a stun gun during a traffic stop that preceded Nichols’ brutal beating by other officers won’t be charged criminally, a prosecutor said on Tuesday. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office did a thorough investigation of Preston Hemphill’s role […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Mom gets $2M for jail death of intellectually disabled son