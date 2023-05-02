Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Scooby doobie don’t: Discarded joints pose hazards for dogs

May 1, 2023, 10:08 PM | Updated: May 2, 2023, 7:38 am

Colleen Briggs holds her 8-month-old poodle named Bondi, during a walk a park near their home, Thur...

Colleen Briggs holds her 8-month-old poodle named Bondi, during a walk a park near their home, Thursday April 6, 2023, in New York. When Bondi recently became sick, a quick diagnosis found he was likely poisoned after nibbling unfinished marijuana joints. Veterinarians are growing alarmed by an apparent rise in marijuana poisonings among dogs that ingest discarded joints and edibles on city sidewalks. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Bondi, an 8-month-old toy poodle, had just returned from a walk when he began stumbling. His head wobbled and soon he could barely stand, so his owner, Colleen Briggs, rushed him to the vet.

The good doctor quickly made a diagnosis: Bondi was stoned.

On his walk, a sniff must have led Bondi to a discarded joint, which he ate.

“He was just doing his usual — exploring everything, sniffing everything,” said Briggs, who began to notice the pot shops sprouting up around New York City, the frequent whiffs of marijuana while circling her Manhattan neighborhood and the unfinished joints now littering sidewalks.

In places like New York City, where the first legal recreational pot dispensary opened last year, users can smoke it in the open. As a result, more dogs are coming across — and eating — discarded joints and edibles, prompting alarm among veterinarians and pet owners who blame the steep rise in poisonings on smokers oblivious to the harm they can do by littering.

Marijuana poisonings, which are almost never fatal, were once rare among pets, even when medical dispensaries started opening, according to Dr. Amy Attas, a New York City veterinarian. Until recently, many occurred at home, when pets got into their owners’ stashes.

“The reason we’re seeing so many cases is that people are using marijuana on the street and then discarding the unwanted ends of their joints,” Attas said. “And that’s a real problem because dogs will eat those.”

In the first three months of the year, she had already seen six cases, which is about the same number she’s treated over the past three decades. Multiply that by the number of vets working in New York City, she said, and the result underscores the widening problem.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said cases are rising nationwide. Last year, there was an 11% increase from the roughly 6,200 cases reported in 2021, and over the past five years, there has been a 300% increase.

“To me, it is unbelievable how prevalent this now is,” said Attas.

Twenty-one states have legalized the recreational use of cannabis, and in large urban areas like New York, there’s no escaping the whiff of pot in public.

In many cases, owners are unaware that their dogs have eaten a leftover joint until they begin showing signs of toxicity. Even then, owners might not understand what is ailing their pets.

Sue Scott was in a panic when her 9-month-old fawn pug, Circe, collapsed after a recent walk. Circe’s paws splayed out on the floor, her head shook to-and-fro and she drooled.

“A million things were running through my head,” said Scott, 68. Marijuana poisoning was not among them. “I would never had thought that,” she said.

Scott made a video call to Dr. Attas, who said Circe was showing all the signs of being high. She now keeps Circe on a shorter leash, mindful of where she pokes her nose.

“I don’t know if you know pugs — they’re constantly on the lookout for their next morsel,” said Scott, who has owned four other pugs, none of whom ever returned home stoned. “But sometimes it’s pretty tough to control them because they are so fast. They’ll just dart at something.”

Although dogs rarely die from marijuana poisoning, treatment can be expensive, sometimes requiring a trip to the animal emergency room, a stomach pump and intravenous fluids.

The stress on the patient and its owner is also enormous.

Bondi has been poisoned three times, the first time last fall, said his owner, Briggs.

Even as Briggs grew more vigilant when walking her pup, she acknowledged that she must have gotten distracted when Bondi became sick a second time. That time, she let Bondi ride out his high.

“Walking him … it’s just a really intense situation. So I’m always looking on the ground, and it’s just everywhere now,” she said of the spent joints that she and Bondi come across on walks.

“One time,” Briggs said, “I caught him and grabbed it out of his mouth.”

National News

Associated Press

Idaho Supreme Court justice to retire, cites low salary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner has announced his resignation, telling the governor that the relatively low pay has made it necessary to return to private practice. The Idaho Legislature gave most state employees cost-of-living raises of up to 7% last year, but refused to approve any raises for judges, and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 202...

Associated Press

Media coalition challenges gag order again in Idaho slayings

A coalition of news organizations launched an effort to get a gag order lifted in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four students to death.

13 hours ago

This image courtesy of the National Park Service shows University of Miami graduate student Devon F...

Associated Press

Underwater cemetery found off Dry Tortugas National Park

DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — Archeologists have found the remains of a 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery on a submerged island in Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park in the Gulf of Mexico. While only one grave has been identified, historical records indicate dozens of people — mostly U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who had pot vending machine pleads guilty to gun crime

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun charge. Marcellus Cornwell, who has a felony record, admitted that he couldn’t possess guns due to past convictions. He faces up to 10 […]

13 hours ago

In this image from video provided by Nicholas County Schools, Zela Elementary School Principal Jame...

Associated Press

Bear gives West Virginia principal a roaring wake-up call

A black bear gave a West Virginia principal quite the wake-up call when it emerged — growling and roaring — from a dumpster outside an elementary school. Zela Elementary School principal James Marsh was surprised to discover the bear had somehow managed to get inside the dumpster over the weekend even after the school installed […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon secretary of state resigns due to marijuana job

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation on Tuesday amid sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly-paid consultant to a marijuana business. Fagan, a Democrat, apologized on Monday for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes, […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Scooby doobie don’t: Discarded joints pose hazards for dogs