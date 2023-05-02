Travelling to Dallas? How to enjoy Kraken playoff games

If you’re able to track down a ticket for any of the NHL Playoff games between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena May 7 and 9, it’ll set you back at least $300.

The few remaining tickets were going for $294 at the low end, not counting ticket fees, which add more than $50 per seat.

Kraken tickets continue to surge following upset series victory in Round 1

It might be cheaper to snag a flight to Dallas this week, buy a ticket for game two there-and fly back to the Northwest afterward.

That’s because the lowest price of playoff tickets for American Airlines Arena in Dallas hovers around $80, and seats are available. And Alaska Airlines is offering flights for $99 each way between Seattle and Dallas this week. The airline says the special fare is available for flights to both DAL and DFW airports.

The airline added an additional flight between the two cities this week as well – in anticipation of fan interest.

And a little pro tip for you; If you wear Kraken gear, they’ll let you board the plane a little earlier.

