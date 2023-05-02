Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Travelling to Dallas? How to enjoy Kraken playoff games

May 2, 2023, 7:33 AM

kraken playoff...

Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye, front, celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche with defenseman Will Borgen during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

If you’re able to track down a ticket for any of the NHL Playoff games between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena May 7 and 9, it’ll set you back at least $300.

The few remaining tickets were going for $294 at the low end, not counting ticket fees, which add more than $50 per seat.

Kraken tickets continue to surge following upset series victory in Round 1

It might be cheaper to snag a flight to Dallas this week, buy a ticket for game two there-and fly back to the Northwest afterward.

That’s because the lowest price of playoff tickets for American Airlines Arena in Dallas hovers around $80, and seats are available. And Alaska Airlines is offering flights for $99 each way between Seattle and Dallas this week. The airline says the special fare is available for flights to both DAL and DFW airports.

The airline added an additional flight between the two cities this week as well – in anticipation of fan interest.

And a little pro tip for you; If you wear Kraken gear, they’ll let you board the plane a little earlier.

Local News

drug law...

L.B. Gilbert

Inslee: ‘There’s cause for optimism’ in a special session to pass a new drug law

Inslee talked about the possibility of a new drug law in the state, despite the official legislative session ending last week.

11 hours ago

Hazing...

Frank Sumrall

Bill to increase penalties against hazing signed into law

"55% of students experience some form of hazing, and 95% of these hazing incidents go unreported," the legislation read.

11 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News

Toxic chemical train derailments spark safety concerns in Washington

In the place where a train derailed in March, Earl Cowan remembered getting the phone call.

11 hours ago

fire...

Sam Campbell

Furniture store in Tacoma on fire sending black smoke into sky

A fire at Buddy's Home Furnishings in Tacoma broke out, sending thick plumes of smoke out into the sky.

11 hours ago

sea-tac parking...

L.B. Gilbert

Sea-Tac increases parking rates starting June 1

Parking rates will be going up at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport starting June 1, they say they are trying to keep up with inflation

11 hours ago

gun ferguson...

L.B. Gilbert

Attorney General Ferguson announces exploratory campaign for Governor

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday morning that he was launching an exploratory campaign for the 2024 Gubernatorial election

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Travelling to Dallas? How to enjoy Kraken playoff games