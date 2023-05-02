Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Select list of nominees for 2023 Tony Awards

May 2, 2023, 6:41 AM

FILE - The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New Yo...

FILE - The stage appears before the start of the 75th annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 in New York. The 76th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live from the United Palace in New York on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Musical: “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot.”

Best Play: “Ain’t No Mo,’” “Between Riverside and Crazy,” “Cost of Living,” “Fat Ham,” “Leopoldstadt.”

Best Revival of a Play: “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson,” “A Doll’s House,” “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog.”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Into the Woods,” “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot,” “Parade,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog;” Corey Hawkins, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog;” Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar;” Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy;” Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House;” Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie;” Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976;” Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot;” J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot;” Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods;” Ben Platt, “Parade;” Colton Ryan, “New York, New York.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods;” Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo;” Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet;” Micaela Diamond, “Parade.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Julia Lester, “Into the Woods;” Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo;” NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot;” Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked;” Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo;” Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot;” Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot;” Alex Newell, “Shucked.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham;” Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’;” Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window;” Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living;” Kara Young, “Cost of Living.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’;” Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson;” Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House;” Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt;” David Zayas, “Cost of Living.”

Best Direction of a Play: Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham;” Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living;” Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House;” Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt;” Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’;” Max Webster, “Life of Pi.”

Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Arden, “Parade;” Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods;” Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot;” Jack O’Brien, “Shucked;” Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo.”

Best Choreography: Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street;” Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot;” Susan Stroman, “New York, New York;” Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet;” Jennifer Weber, “KPOP.”

Best Book of a Musical: “& Juliet,” David West Read; “Kimberly Akimbo,” David Lindsay-Abaire; “New York, New York,” David Thompson and Sharon Washington; “Shucked,” Robert Horn; “Some Like It Hot,” Matthew López & Amber Ruffin.

Best Original Score: “Almost Famous,” Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt; “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire; “KPOP,” Music and Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon; “Shucked,” Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally; “Some Like It Hot,” Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.

___

Online: http://tonyawards.com

National News

Associated Press

Idaho Supreme Court justice to retire, cites low salary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner has announced his resignation, telling the governor that the relatively low pay has made it necessary to return to private practice. The Idaho Legislature gave most state employees cost-of-living raises of up to 7% last year, but refused to approve any raises for judges, and […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 202...

Associated Press

Media coalition challenges gag order again in Idaho slayings

A coalition of news organizations launched an effort to get a gag order lifted in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four students to death.

13 hours ago

This image courtesy of the National Park Service shows University of Miami graduate student Devon F...

Associated Press

Underwater cemetery found off Dry Tortugas National Park

DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — Archeologists have found the remains of a 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery on a submerged island in Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park in the Gulf of Mexico. While only one grave has been identified, historical records indicate dozens of people — mostly U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who had pot vending machine pleads guilty to gun crime

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home pleaded guilty Tuesday to a gun charge. Marcellus Cornwell, who has a felony record, admitted that he couldn’t possess guns due to past convictions. He faces up to 10 […]

13 hours ago

In this image from video provided by Nicholas County Schools, Zela Elementary School Principal Jame...

Associated Press

Bear gives West Virginia principal a roaring wake-up call

A black bear gave a West Virginia principal quite the wake-up call when it emerged — growling and roaring — from a dumpster outside an elementary school. Zela Elementary School principal James Marsh was surprised to discover the bear had somehow managed to get inside the dumpster over the weekend even after the school installed […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon secretary of state resigns due to marijuana job

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation on Tuesday amid sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for having moonlighted as a highly-paid consultant to a marijuana business. Fagan, a Democrat, apologized on Monday for working for the marijuana company, which has a record of unpaid bills and taxes, […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Select list of nominees for 2023 Tony Awards