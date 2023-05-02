Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US job openings dip to 9.6 million, lowest since 2021

May 2, 2023, 7:13 AM

A hiring sign seeking bus drivers is posted in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. On Tuesda...

A hiring sign seeking bus drivers is posted in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for March.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings fell in March to the lowest level in nearly two years, a sign that the American labor market is cooling in the face of higher interest rates.

Employers posted 9.6 million vacancies in March, down from nearly 10 million in February. Layoffs rose to the highest level since December 2020, the Labor Department reported Tuesday,

The American job market is strong but losing momentum. The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate nine times in just over a year in a bid to rein in inflation that last year hit a four-decade high. And higher borrowing costs are taking an economic toll.

The job market is strong but losing momentum.

Monthly job openings had never exceeded 10 million until 2021, then reeled off 20 straight months above that threshold. The streak ended in February.

The Labor Department on Friday releases the jobs report for last month. Forecasters surveyed by the data firm FactSet expect that employers added fewer than 182,000 jobs last month, the third straight monthly drop since payrolls rose by a robust 472,000 in January.

The unemployment rate is expected to blip up to 3.6% in April, a couple of notches above January’s half-century low 3.4%

National News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 202...

Associated Press

Media coalition challenges gag order again in Idaho slayings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of 30 news organizations launched another effort Monday to get a gag order lifted in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, had asked the Idaho Supreme Court earlier this year to reject […]

11 hours ago

FILE -In this illustration photographed in La Habra, Calif., the AirTag tracking device is introduc...

Associated Press

Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost. The two companies behind the iPhone and the software that powers […]

11 hours ago

Lisa Birnbach arrives to federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former President Don...

Associated Press

Trump accuser’s friend says E. Jean Carroll is telling truth

NEW YORK (AP) — A close friend of E. Jean Carroll testified Tuesday that the columnist telephoned her just minutes after she claimed to have had a violent 1990s encounter with Donald Trump in a luxury department store dressing room. After hearing Carroll’s account, Lisa Birnbach concluded that Carroll had been raped and urged her […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler speaks at a news conference, Nov. 3, 2010, ...

Associated Press

Ex-Maine governor hopeful to plead guilty in child porn case

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A wealthy attorney who came close to being elected governor of Maine in 2010 is expected to plead guilty to possessing videos and images of child sexual abuse and to serve nine months in prison, according to a court document. Eliot Cutler, 76, is due in an Ellsworth courtroom on Thursday, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order ivermectin use for COVID

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a hospital could not be forced to give a deworming drug to a patient with COVID-19. The panel ruled 6-1 in favor of Aurora Health Care, with three liberals and three conservatives in support and only conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley dissenting. The decision upholds […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

State senator makes shirtless vote during Zoom meeting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota state senator became a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during what should have been a routine legislative commission meeting. In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting — with a School House […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

US job openings dip to 9.6 million, lowest since 2021