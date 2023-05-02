Close
Gunfire in parking lot at after-prom party injures 4

May 2, 2023, 9:04 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Gunfire broke out in the parking lot of a venue where an after-prom party was being held in western Kentucky, injuring four young people, police said.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, reported early Sunday at the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah, local police said. Investigators were checking leads and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Police were told that there had been a disturbance among those in attendance and that several shots were fired in the parking lot. Gunshots or shrapnel injured two females, ages 14 and 18, and two males, ages 17 and 20. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Camdon Marshall, 20, told WSPD-TV that he went to the event to see his girlfriend and was standing outside when he heard arguing and then gunshots and took action quickly — “just to grab my girlfriend and her two friends and pull them out the way, and throw them down out of danger.”

He thought he had been grazed by gunfire, he said, but later found out he had been shot.

Paducah Tilghman High School Principal Allison Stieg said in a message to parents that social workers, guidance counselors and therapists would be available to help students through any trauma, news outlets reported.

“We know that our students who were at the party may be traumatized and in need of our support following this act of violence,” Stieg said.

