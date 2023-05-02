Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town

May 2, 2023, 10:48 AM | Updated: 11:32 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California university town are frightened and on edge after three people were stabbed within a week — two fatally — with the most recent attempt Monday night when a homeless woman reported being knifed several times through her tent.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Davis Police Department, as are other law enforcement agencies. It’s unclear if the same suspect is responsible for all three stabbings in the downtown Davis area, which also includes the University of California, Davis campus.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents shortly after the stabbing of the woman was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday. It was lifted hours later after police said they had not caught the suspect, who is described as a male with curly hair, a thin build and carrying a brown backpack.

Davis is a city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sacramento, California. An estimated 9,000 U.C. Davis students live on campus, in addition to 67,000 residents of the city.

The first death was reported Thursday before noon when officers found an unresponsive male in downtown’s Central Park.

The victim, David Henry Breaux, 50, was well known in the area for at least the last decade as the “Compassion Guy,” the mayor and city council said in a statement. Breaux often greeted people and asked for their views on compassion, according to the statement.

The second stabbing occurred Saturday around 9:15 p.m. when a resident heard a disturbance and went outside to find a young man at Sycamore Park with multiple stab wounds. Authorities identified the victim as Karim Abou Najm, 20, a student at the university and a graduate of Davis High School.

Police said Monday that investigators were trying to figure out if the two incidents are linked.

“Although there are common factors between these two brutal crimes, such as the brutal nature of the crimes and that the suspect likely used a knife, there are no known connections between the victims,” police said in a statement Monday.

They also have not publicly linked the suspect in the woman’s stabbing to the suspect in Najm’s stabbing, who was described by police as having “long curly loose hair” and being about the same height as the suspect in the third stabbing.

The woman, whom police have not identified, is hospitalized and in critical condition.

Davis police did not respond immediately to a phone call seeking more information. University officials also did not respond immediately to a call and emails seeking information.

National News

Associated Press

Google to open two more data centers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Google plans to build two more data centers in Ohio to help power its artificial intelligence technology and other tools, the company and state officials announced Wednesday. With one data center already up and running near Columbus, the two new locations will bring Google’s total investment in Ohio to more than […]

8 hours ago

This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The long-delayed ca...

Associated Press

Judge: Synagogue massacre suspect can face death penalty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man charged in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history has lost another bid to get the death penalty removed as a possible punishment. With jury selection underway at the federal trial of Robert Bowers, a judge ruled Tuesday against a defense motion that challenged the government’s pursuit of […]

8 hours ago

Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence app...

Associated Press

‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google, warns of tech’s dangers

Sounding alarms about artificial intelligence has become a popular pastime in the ChatGPT era, taken up by high-profile figures

8 hours ago

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among thi...

Associated Press

Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees

NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill. The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the artists and groups entering […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother, 3 children fatally shot in Florida; suspect sought

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida tried early Wednesday to arrest a man suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman and her three children, ages 21, 17 and 11. “We know exactly where he’s at right now, and we’re working to take him into custody in as safe a way as we […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Serbia school shooter had list of students to target

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say a teenager who opened fire at his school in Serbia’s capital Wednesday meticulously planned the attack that left eight fellow students and a guard dead. Senior police official Veselin Milic said the shooter drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of children he planned to “liquidate.” Milic identified […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town