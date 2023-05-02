Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun

May 2, 2023, 11:31 AM | Updated: 12:20 pm

FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page, Preston H...

FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page, Preston Hemphill, right, receives a certificate from Memphis Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, left, after completing the training to join the department's Crisis Intervention Team on July 21, 2022. Hemphill, the Memphis police officer who hit Nichols with a stun gun during a traffic stop that preceded Nichols’ brutal beating by other officers, won't be charged criminally, a prosecutor said on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Memphis Police Department via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Memphis Police Department via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MEMPHIS, Tenn.. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer who hit Tyre Nichols with a stun gun during a traffic stop that preceded Nichols’ brutal beating by other officers won’t be charged criminally, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office did a thorough investigation of Preston Hemphill’s role in the arrest, reviewing hours of body camera footage and interviewing witnesses multiple times.

“By no means do we endorse the conduct of Officer Hemphill at that first traffic stop … but we do not believe that criminal charges are appropriate,” Mulroy said.

Hemphill was fired Feb. 3 after an internal Memphis Police Department investigation showed he violated multiple department policies for his role in the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later. Five other officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Nichols’ death.

Nichols was beaten after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation and he fled the stop. Video released after pressure from Nichols’ family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.

Hemphill was not present for the initial traffic stop nor when other officers forcibly removed Nichols, 29, from his vehicle and put him on the ground, Mulroy said.

“He had to make his decisions based on what he knew, or what he thought was happening, and following the lead and in support of the other officers,” Mulroy said. “He acted on limited information in a matter of seconds at the direction and in support of the other officers. He did not pursue Mr. Nichols, was not present at the second incident where the actual beating took place that led to Mr. Nichols death.”

Hemphill’s body camera showed that from the very beginning of the traffic stop he and two other officers approached Nichols with force that was disproportionate for the alleged offense of reckless driving, according to a statement from the disciplinary hearing that took place before he was fired.

Along with breaking rules regarding the use of a stun gun, Hemphill was also fired for violations of personal conduct and truthfulness, police have said.

Mulroy said Hemphill has cooperated fully with the investigation into Nichols’ death.

Attorneys for Nichols’ family said in a statement that they are supportive of the decision not to pursue charges because of Hemphill’s cooperation.

National News

Associated Press

Google to open two more data centers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Google plans to build two more data centers in Ohio to help power its artificial intelligence technology and other tools, the company and state officials announced Wednesday. With one data center already up and running near Columbus, the two new locations will bring Google’s total investment in Ohio to more than […]

8 hours ago

This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The long-delayed ca...

Associated Press

Judge: Synagogue massacre suspect can face death penalty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man charged in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history has lost another bid to get the death penalty removed as a possible punishment. With jury selection underway at the federal trial of Robert Bowers, a judge ruled Tuesday against a defense motion that challenged the government’s pursuit of […]

8 hours ago

Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence app...

Associated Press

‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google, warns of tech’s dangers

Sounding alarms about artificial intelligence has become a popular pastime in the ChatGPT era, taken up by high-profile figures

8 hours ago

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among thi...

Associated Press

Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees

NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill. The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the artists and groups entering […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother, 3 children fatally shot in Florida; suspect sought

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida tried early Wednesday to arrest a man suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman and her three children, ages 21, 17 and 11. “We know exactly where he’s at right now, and we’re working to take him into custody in as safe a way as we […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Serbia school shooter had list of students to target

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say a teenager who opened fire at his school in Serbia’s capital Wednesday meticulously planned the attack that left eight fellow students and a guard dead. Senior police official Veselin Milic said the shooter drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of children he planned to “liquidate.” Milic identified […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun