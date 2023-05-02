Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida man charged with throwing explosive at Capitol riot

May 2, 2023, 3:29 PM

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 202...

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to four years and two months in federal prison for attacking police officers during the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man accused of setting off an explosive and injuring several police officers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Tuesday, officials said.

Daniel Ball, 38, of Homosassa, Florida, was arrested in Inverness, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Orlando, according to court documents. He is charged with multiple felonies, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Ball joined with others in objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob stormed the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over Trump, a Republican, authorities have said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Ball entered the Capitol through the Senate wing door and pried a piece of a wooden shutter from a window in the Senate connecting corridor before exiting the building.

Ball later worked with others to violently push against fully uniformed police officers attempting to keep people out of the Capitol, prosecutors said. When that was unsuccessful, Ball moved back into the crowd and threw an explosive into the entranceway, investigators said.

An FBI explosives expert was unable to conclusively identify the precise dimensions, charge size or whether the device was improvised or commercially manufactured. But after reviewing various video angles, the expert concluded the device was capable of inflicting damage to surrounding property and causing serious injury.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Ball.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach, officials said. More than 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

National News

Associated Press

Google to open two more data centers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Google plans to build two more data centers in Ohio to help power its artificial intelligence technology and other tools, the company and state officials announced Wednesday. With one data center already up and running near Columbus, the two new locations will bring Google’s total investment in Ohio to more than […]

7 hours ago

This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The long-delayed ca...

Associated Press

Judge: Synagogue massacre suspect can face death penalty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man charged in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history has lost another bid to get the death penalty removed as a possible punishment. With jury selection underway at the federal trial of Robert Bowers, a judge ruled Tuesday against a defense motion that challenged the government’s pursuit of […]

7 hours ago

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among thi...

Associated Press

Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees

NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill. The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the artists and groups entering […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother, 3 children fatally shot in Florida; suspect sought

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida tried early Wednesday to arrest a man suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman and her three children, ages 21, 17 and 11. “We know exactly where he’s at right now, and we’re working to take him into custody in as safe a way as we […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Serbia school shooter had list of students to target

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say a teenager who opened fire at his school in Serbia’s capital Wednesday meticulously planned the attack that left eight fellow students and a guard dead. Senior police official Veselin Milic said the shooter drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of children he planned to “liquidate.” Milic identified […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, ...

Associated Press

Stock market today: US futures tick up before Fed decision

Wall Street pointed slightly higher Wednesday as markets digest more corporate earnings while waiting for a decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials ticked up 0.1% and the S&P 500 gained 0.3% before the bell. Shares in Europe rose while markets in Japan and China were closed Wednesday […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Florida man charged with throwing explosive at Capitol riot