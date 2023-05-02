Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Report describes chaos at GloRilla show before stampede

May 2, 2023, 4:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A deadly stampede that killed three at a rap concert in upstate New York was likely exacerbated by a crowd of people trying to get into the venue just as thousands of concertgoers who were inside were trying to exit, according to a report released Tuesday by public safety officials.

The crowd surge erupted at GloRilla’s March 5 show, held in a decommissioned armory in Rochester.

Concertgoers told investigators that people panicked after hearing noises that sounded like gunfire. The investigation turned up no physical or video evidence, nor eyewitness accounts of gunshots, leaving the cause of the stampede unexplained.

But the report, released by Rochester police, described a chaotic situation at the Rochester Main Street Armory in the final minutes of the show.

With about 20 minutes remaining before the concert’s end, as many as 200 fans were still outside the venue, trying to get inside. Some people said they had VIP tickets. Eventually, almost the whole crowd was able to “overtake security” and get inside the building foyer, police said.

“Security attempted to create a stronghold on the inner, wooden doors, to maintain this crowd in the entryway,” the police report said. As the concert concluded at around 11 p.m., thousands of people trying to exit met the crowd trying to get in, the police report said. “This ‘traffic jam’ is one of the likely contributing factors to the stampede as people still within the main concert hall began to push toward the front doors.”

The findings were made public a day after city officials announced that investigators had found no basis for criminal charges related to the disaster.

The public safety investigation of the venue was hampered partly by a lack of security camera video, the report said.

Only two working cameras were found by investigators. The venue owner told authorities that the majority of the cameras inside the venue were “dummy cameras” that did not record. Technicians found that a video recording system hadn’t had any videos saved to it since 2014, the report said.

When the crowds eventually cleared, police found several people had been trampled. Killed in the crush were Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse; Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo; and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester.

An Armory manager estimated there were 3,900 people inside the venue, which has a capacity of 5,000. The venue owner at the time of the concert, citing his attorney’s advice, declined to provide a more accurate headcount, the report said. A Health Department investigator told police that a subpoena would be issued to the owner and promoter to determine attendance.

Scott Donaldson, the armory’s owner at the time of the concert, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The armory was sold to a new owner in March, the Democrat and Chronicle newspaper reported.

The report said the city is now considering additional licensing conditions to increase safety and security at entertainment venues. On the night of the concert, eight Rochester police officers were stationed outside of the Armory. The Armory and the performer, GloRilla, provided security inside.

—-

Thompson reported from Buffalo, N.Y.

National News

Associated Press

Google to open two more data centers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Google plans to build two more data centers in Ohio to help power its artificial intelligence technology and other tools, the company and state officials announced Wednesday. With one data center already up and running near Columbus, the two new locations will bring Google’s total investment in Ohio to more than […]

7 hours ago

This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The long-delayed ca...

Associated Press

Judge: Synagogue massacre suspect can face death penalty

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The man charged in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history has lost another bid to get the death penalty removed as a possible punishment. With jury selection underway at the federal trial of Robert Bowers, a judge ruled Tuesday against a defense motion that challenged the government’s pursuit of […]

7 hours ago

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among thi...

Associated Press

Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees

NEW YORK (AP) — Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill. The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the artists and groups entering […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Mother, 3 children fatally shot in Florida; suspect sought

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida tried early Wednesday to arrest a man suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman and her three children, ages 21, 17 and 11. “We know exactly where he’s at right now, and we’re working to take him into custody in as safe a way as we […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Serbia school shooter had list of students to target

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say a teenager who opened fire at his school in Serbia’s capital Wednesday meticulously planned the attack that left eight fellow students and a guard dead. Senior police official Veselin Milic said the shooter drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of children he planned to “liquidate.” Milic identified […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Visitors to the financial district walk past the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, ...

Associated Press

Stock market today: US futures tick up before Fed decision

Wall Street pointed slightly higher Wednesday as markets digest more corporate earnings while waiting for a decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials ticked up 0.1% and the S&P 500 gained 0.3% before the bell. Shares in Europe rose while markets in Japan and China were closed Wednesday […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Report describes chaos at GloRilla show before stampede