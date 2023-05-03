Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Going green: Nel Hydrogen to build in Michigan, work with GM

May 3, 2023, 9:28 AM | Updated: 12:24 pm

Employees work at a facility for the Norwegian company Nel in Heroya, Norway, on April 20, 2023. Ne...

Employees work at a facility for the Norwegian company Nel in Heroya, Norway, on April 20, 2023. Nel makes devices that take water and split it into hydrogen and oxygen, known as electrolyzers, as well as fueling stations. The company announced plans Wednesday, May 3, to build a massive new plant in Michigan as it works with General Motors to drive down the cost of hydrogen. (AP Photo/Trond R. Teigen)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Trond R. Teigen)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The green hydrogen company Nel announced plans Wednesday to build a massive new plant in Michigan as it works with General Motors to drive down the cost of hydrogen.

The Norwegian company makes devices that take water and split it into hydrogen and oxygen, known as electrolyzers, as well as fueling stations. CEO Håkon Volldal said the company will make electrolyzers in the Detroit area to supply up to 4 gigawatts’ worth of hydrogen each year, making it among the largest such factories in the world.

Nel looked at every state, but picked the longtime home of the American automotive industry for its new “gigafactory” to be near General Motors. Michigan also offered attractive financial incentives, partnerships with universities and training programs, and strong support from the governor’s office, Volldal said. Getting the plant up and running will take an estimated $350 million.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the new Nel plant a “phenomenal opportunity.” She said cleaner, alternative sources of energy improve the quality of people’s lives and create good-paying jobs.

Nel, which was founded nearly a century ago, is also doubling its manufacturing plant in Herøya, Norway, from 500 megawatts to 1 gigawatt, and expanding the one in Wallingford, Connecticut from 50 megawatts to 500. It’s getting large orders from the United States and Volldal expects more. The Inflation Reduction Act offers a sizeable tax credit for producing green hydrogen, as an incentive to replace fossil fuels in heavy manufacturing. There are also plans to use hydrogen in power generation and transport to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

“Hydrogen is not just hope anymore. It’s reality,” Volldal said. “And I think we, as an industry, are being seen as part of the solution, not just some kind of funky laboratory technology.”

Nel and General Motors announced in November that they would work together to make electrolyzers more efficient and less expensive. One problem with trying to drop in clean hydrogen as a substitute fuel is the vast amounts of renewable electricity it takes to split the water. The idea is that if they can drive down these costs, Nel can grow its business, and GM and its customers will have the green hydrogen they need. GM is developing and commercializing hydrogen fuel cells for large vehicles and for power generation. Fuel cell vehicles are electric vehicles that instead of relying on lithium ion batteries, depend on the chemical energy of hydrogen.

Charles Freese V, executive director of General Motors’ Hydrotec business, said having Nel nearby will make it easier to share technology, people and resources, which should mean fewer challenges and faster progress.

Hydrogen that is produced using electricity from a grid powered by renewable energy, such as wind and solar, can cost about $5 per kilogram, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. That’s driven largely by the cost of electricity so it can vary widely by location. Most hydrogen today is not this type and does contribute to climate change because it is made from natural gas. It costs far less, about $1 to $2 per kilogram to produce. The DOE set a goal to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen to $1 per kilogram in a decade.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said her agency has advanced the technology at the heart of Nel for nearly two decades. The DOE awarded over $35 million to an electrolyzer developer in Wallingford that was acquired by Nel in 2017. The grants paid for research, innovation and demonstration projects to take the technology from the laboratory to megawatt-scale.

“We are proud to see the impact in manufacturing, job creation and clean energy on the grid with products stamped ‘Made in the U.S.A.’, and in this case, ‘Made in Michigan,’” Granholm said in a statement Wednesday.

Whitmer visited Norway in January to meet with Nel executives. Michigan is working with neighboring states to be part of a federal plan that will create regional networks, or “hubs,” of hydrogen producers, consumers and infrastructure. It has also become a top state for electric vehicle and battery investments.

“We understand how crucial innovation is when it comes to energy independence and clean energy, in particular with all the climate pressures the globe is confronting,” Whitmer said in an interview. “We want to focus on solving the world’s problems.”

Volldal expects to create more than 500 jobs in Michigan, depending on the level of automation, as the plant is built in phases. The one in Norway is fully automated. Manufacturing could begin in 2025 or 2026.

____

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

FILE - A ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2022. A confidential document obtain...

Associated Press

Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets

An influential shipping industry group has quietly warned shippers to think carefully before they sign up for a new plan to reduce pollution and eventually eliminate their contribution to climate change. The International Chamber of Shipping represents four fifths of the world’s commercial fleet, and in 2021 committed to the Paris Agreement’s target to reduce […]

23 hours ago

Mark Lee Dickson, a Texas pastor and anti-abortion activist, claps as members of the city council v...

Associated Press

In latest abortion law chapter: Bill signings, court rulings

Courts this week blocked abortion restrictions from taking effect in two states, while lawmakers in a third are forging ahead with a plan for a new ban that’s less stringent than most. Those are some of the latest developments in an abortion landscape that is being crafted by lawmakers, governors and courts across the country […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Mayoral candidates, from left to right, Jeff Brown, Helen Gym, Rebecca Rhynhart, Cherelle Pa...

Associated Press

Philadelphia mayoral race hones in on crime policies

In Philadelphia’s first mayoral race since crime spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, the crowded Democratic field is trying to make public safety a campaign cornerstone, advocating approaches that range from mental health interventions and cleaner streets to echoes of “tough-on-crime” Republican rhetoric. Six Democrats are considered serious contenders to succeed term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney. Because […]

23 hours ago

Veronika Yadukha, of Kyiv, Ukraine, a student at Dartmouth College, right, installs an exhibit by U...

Associated Press

Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — As Ukrainian artists Jenya Polosina and Anna Ivanenko watched missiles descend on their country, the two decided to use their creativity to push back against Russia’s invasion. Working in the early days of the war from bunkers or sometimes without electricity and water in Kyiv, they and other artists started drawing. […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in respons...

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge to hear first arguments in abortion lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban, a statute held in abeyance for nearly five decades until the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. State Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit in Dane […]

23 hours ago

FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo, shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Ange...

Associated Press

This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the “Star Wars” franchise’s most beloved figures. On Thursday, Fisher — who died in 2016 — joins “Star Wars” co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Going green: Nel Hydrogen to build in Michigan, work with GM