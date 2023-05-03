Seattle Police arrest two people on felony charges

Seattle Police arrested two people for multiple felony charges and recovered a stolen car and handgun Monday morning.

The two were also tied to the theft of 26 other firearms in Federal Way.

Just after 9:45 a.m., officers went to a hotel parking garage in the 1000 block of Pike Street to check the welfare of a man in a parked vehicle.

Police could see two visible bullet holes in the driver’s door and contacted the man inside the vehicle, who was not injured. Officers took the man into custody after a check of the VIN confirmed the car was reported stolen.

A handgun found in the vehicle was also confirmed as stolen. During the investigation, police contacted the occupant of a hotel room associated with the arrested suspect. Officers found computer equipment and other materials used to produce forged identification cards, as well as multiple identification cards and blank checks belonging to other people, and took the occupant into custody.

Olympia PD find RV involved in homicide, four arrests made

The suspect in the stolen vehicle, a 32-year-old man, was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, and identity theft. Officers also booked the 35-year-old man found in the hotel room for possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft, forgery, and possession of stolen property.

Alki burglary investigated

Police are investigating a burglary in the Alki neighborhood after a truck was used to ram a residential garage door Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers from the Southwest Precinct responded to the 1900 block of Bonair Drive SW after neighbors reported seeing a light-colored pickup truck drive into the closed garage door at a house under renovation. Police found damage to the garage door, but entry was not made into the house.

Neighbors told police the suspect fired two gunshots into the air. The suspect left in the truck southbound from the area. Officers recovered evidence of a shooting at the scene and checked the area for the suspect vehicle but did not find it.

Ross: Safety in numbers, a busy downtown is just better

Woman shot in West Seattle

A 24-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound in West Seattle on Sunday.

Several witnesses called 911 just before 12 p.m. to report a shooting in the 4500 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest Tuesday. Police arrived and learned there was a disturbance involving a knife and a firearm. He was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

She was later transported to Harborview Medical Center. Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun.

A 29-year-old male suspect was arrested for assault.