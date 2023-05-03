Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Illinois city backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks

May 3, 2023, 2:04 PM

Barney Blacketer, 74, left, argues with Madison Thompson, 23, center, and Ariel Cravens, 23, outsid...

Barney Blacketer, 74, left, argues with Madison Thompson, 23, center, and Ariel Cravens, 23, outside the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building before members of the city council voted to approve an ordinance that would ban the mailing or shipping of abortion pills, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Danville, Ill. The Illinois city near its eastern border with Indiana on Tuesday banned the mailing or shipping of abortion pills, defying the state's Democratic attorney general and the American Civil Liberties Union who have repeatedly warned that the move violates Illinois law's protection of abortion as a fundamental right. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois city on Tuesday banned the mailing or shipping of abortion pills, defying the state’s Democratic attorney general and the American Civil Liberties Union, who have repeatedly warned that the move violates Illinois law’s protection of abortion as a fundamental right.

The ordinance passed the city council in Danville, near Illinois’ eastern border with Indiana, by one vote, a tiebreaker cast by Mayor Rickey Williams.

This is not the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned that local abortion restrictions have been adopted. Five local governments in Democrat-controlled New Mexico passed them, but the town in Ohio decided to rewrite its restrictions rather than defend them in court.

It’s not clear how Danville officials intend to enforce the ordinance. Illinois law has long shielded abortion rights. In 2019, Democratic lawmakers and Gov. J.B. Pritzker went further, specifying that decisions about contraception and abortion are a fundamental right in the state.

The ordinance proposed in Danville followed public reports that an Indiana clinic planned to open a facility in the city, which is about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the border. Indiana Republicans voted in August to ban abortion, but a legal challenge pending before the Indiana Supreme Court has kept the ban on hold since September.

In a statement released after Tuesday’s vote, Ameri Klafeta, director of the Women’s and Reproductive Rights Project at the ACLU of Illinois, said Danville officials had approved an “unlawful and unenforceable ordinance.”

“Illinois has explicitly protected the right to abortion in this state, free from governmental interference, and Danville’s vote today is in clear violation of that law,” Klafeta said. “We are evaluating next steps to challenge this unlawful ordinance.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul separately warned Danville officials that state law clearly prevented the ordinance’s passage and said its approval risked “considerable legal liability and expenses.”

“The Illinois Attorney General’s Office will continue to closely monitor the status of the proposed ordinance and stands ready to take appropriate action to ensure that Illinois law, including the Reproductive Health Act, is adhered to by Danville and its elected officials,” Raoul, a Democrat, wrote in the letter dated Monday.

Photos and video footage showed opponents and supporters gathered outside Danville’s city hall building and filling the room where council members heard public comments during a four-hour meeting ahead of the tight vote.

Mark Lee Dickson, who oversees the Texas-based Sanctuary Cities of the Unborn organization, was among the supporters inside the council chambers for the vote, according to the Chicago Tribune. The organization has focused on pushing cities nationwide to ban abortion and was previously tied to 2021 efforts to do so in four Ohio cities.

Supportive members of the council amended the proposal Tuesday — adding that it would only take effect “when the city of Danville obtains a declaratory judgment from a court that it may enact and enforce” the ordinance, according to the Danville Commercial-News.

The city’s corporation counsel, though, warned that change would not shield the city from legal action.

National News

FILE - A ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2022. A confidential document obtain...

Associated Press

Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets

An influential shipping industry group has quietly warned shippers to think carefully before they sign up for a new plan to reduce pollution and eventually eliminate their contribution to climate change. The International Chamber of Shipping represents four fifths of the world’s commercial fleet, and in 2021 committed to the Paris Agreement’s target to reduce […]

1 day ago

Mark Lee Dickson, a Texas pastor and anti-abortion activist, claps as members of the city council v...

Associated Press

In latest abortion law chapter: Bill signings, court rulings

Courts this week blocked abortion restrictions from taking effect in two states, while lawmakers in a third are forging ahead with a plan for a new ban that’s less stringent than most. Those are some of the latest developments in an abortion landscape that is being crafted by lawmakers, governors and courts across the country […]

1 day ago

FILE - Mayoral candidates, from left to right, Jeff Brown, Helen Gym, Rebecca Rhynhart, Cherelle Pa...

Associated Press

Philadelphia mayoral race hones in on crime policies

In Philadelphia’s first mayoral race since crime spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, the crowded Democratic field is trying to make public safety a campaign cornerstone, advocating approaches that range from mental health interventions and cleaner streets to echoes of “tough-on-crime” Republican rhetoric. Six Democrats are considered serious contenders to succeed term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney. Because […]

1 day ago

Veronika Yadukha, of Kyiv, Ukraine, a student at Dartmouth College, right, installs an exhibit by U...

Associated Press

Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — As Ukrainian artists Jenya Polosina and Anna Ivanenko watched missiles descend on their country, the two decided to use their creativity to push back against Russia’s invasion. Working in the early days of the war from bunkers or sometimes without electricity and water in Kyiv, they and other artists started drawing. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in respons...

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge to hear first arguments in abortion lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban, a statute held in abeyance for nearly five decades until the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. State Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit in Dane […]

1 day ago

FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo, shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Ange...

Associated Press

This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the “Star Wars” franchise’s most beloved figures. On Thursday, Fisher — who died in 2016 — joins “Star Wars” co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Illinois city backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks